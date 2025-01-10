Stateside: Friday, Jan. 10, 2024

Today, Michigan Public's Tyler Scott dived into the latest battle over a solar energy project in the state, in which the Department of Natural Resources, Michigan legislators and environmental activists all had different takes on the situation. Underneath all of this, anxiety over reaching Governor Gretchen Whitmer's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Then, Dave Choberka, curator for University Learning at the University of Michigan Museum of Art, and Félix Zamora-Gómez, program coordinator with the university’s Arts Initiative, discussed La Raza, a community-minded collective of artists and makers and the exhibition of the group's work at the University of Michigan Museum of Art, which runs until July 20, 2025.

Later, Ana Pinheiro Privette, director of Research Applications & New Research Initiatives at the Center for Secure Water at the University of Illinois, talked about the amount of freshwater used by Artificial Intelligence servers, whether we can expect to see them in Michigan and whether there should be environmental guardrails in place for Artificial Intelligence.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

