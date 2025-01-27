Stateside: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

In today's episode, we discuss the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term as president of the United States. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan's 6th District, joins us to share her thoughts on this new chapter.

Additionally, our friends at Points North tell us a fascinating story about two individuals who drove across New York to witness the total solar eclipse and discovered an interest in squeaky sand along the way. We also shared some helpful tips from The Best Advice Show.

Finally, PBS has released a new four-part docuseries titled "Great Migrations," which explores the history of Black Americans traveling north, with a particular focus on Detroit's recently renovated Michigan Central Station.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

