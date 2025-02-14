Stateside: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Today, John Roth, Michigan State Representative for the 104th district, discussed the sick leave and minimum wage policy legislation, the consequences if the bill does not pass and whether the state legislature will reach a bipartisan decision, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants, within the 10 days.

Then, Don La Barre, historian with the Department of Natural Resources, Karen Kilbourn, past volunteer light keeper, and Kelvin Kilbourn, past volunteer light keeper, talked about how you can volunteer to be a light keeper this summer, what that entails and some unexpected experiences.

Later, Michigan Public's Briana Rice conversed with author Aaron Robertson about his book, The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America, the art in it and what his utopia would look like.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

