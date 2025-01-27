Stateside Podcast: What to know about bird flu in Michigan

Three years into the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as bird flu, experts say there's no sign of infections slowing down.

The bird flu predominately effects commercial poultry and backyard flocks. 140 million birds have been euthanized in the U.S. as a result of infection. Michigan-based Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, one of the biggest egg producers in the United States, lost 6.5 million birds last April alone.

While this isn't the first time Michigan has seen a bird flu outbreak, the containment strategies used during the 2015 outbreak, such as euthanizing entire flocks quickly and investing in biosecurity facilities, haven't been as effective this time around.

While farmers do get compensated for their birds, eggs, and manure when flocks are euthanized, production gets set back several months, according to Greg Herbruck, chief executive officer of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch. According to Kate Wells, health reporter for Michigan Public, many farmers in the industry want to see the U.S. government implement vaccinations to prevent more flocks from getting infected.

"But really where this industry is right now is this deep place of frustration, of feeling like they want the U.S. government to do more, that what they're trying isn't working," Wells said.

As for the bird flu's transmission to humans, cases have been rare and not severe. It is "extremely unlikely" Wells said, for a member of the general public to contract bird flu.

"You should continue living your regular life, trying to find eggs where you can, and genuinely not staying up at night worrying about bird flu," Wells said.

Those with questions or concerns about their backyard flocks or bird feeders are encouraged to contact Michigan State University Extension.

Hear Kate Wells' full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast, or read more below:

