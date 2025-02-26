Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, Metro-Detroit residents are likely to face the highest water and sewer rate hike in ten years, as proposed by the Great Lakes Water Authority. Nina Ignaczak, an editor and reporter for Planet Detroit, has been investigating these proposed rate increases.

Additionally, Hannah Dellinger, a reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit, discussed the challenges that children in the foster care system encounter when trying to obtain their education records.

In other news, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index has dropped to 98.3 for February, marking the lowest level recorded since June 2024 and the most significant monthly decline since August 2021. Joanne Hsu, Director of the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers, provided insights into the reasons behind this substantial decrease in consumer confidence.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

