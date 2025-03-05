Stateside: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Technological University president Richard J. Koubek and Britany Affolter Caine, executive director of the University Research Corridor, discussed Michigan Tech's new designation as a R1 research university, the research it will contribute, the positive impact for the state and how they expect the university's funding to change.

Then, Stateside's Michelle Jokisch Polo talked about how Michigan House Resolution 19 might limit future funding for sanctuary cities, municipalities and universities, the overall impact that may have on their budgets and the state budget.

Plus, Milinda Ysasi, Grand Rapids city commissioner, spoke about specific policies in Grand Rapids that may conflict with House Resolution 19, concerns with becoming a sanctuary city and how the Grand Rapids Police Department interacts with people who are not naturalized citizens.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

