Stateside: Monday, March 10, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, Canadian political leaders are speaking out against the U.S. tariffs that were imposed briefly (and then paused) last week on all imported Canadian goods. Stateside spoke with Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, about the tariffs and Canada’s response.

We also revisited our conversation with Bonnie Jo Campbell, an award-winning author, about her book, The Waters. Additionally, we learned about the Michigan Legislature's recently approved minimum wage and sick leave laws for the state.

Finally, Interlochen Public Radio shared a story on how the Traverse City airport is considering sustainability and climate factors in its new expansion plans.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

