Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, Canadian political leaders are speaking out against the U.S. tariffs that were imposed briefly (and then paused) last week on all imported Canadian goods. Stateside spoke with Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, about the tariffs and Canada’s response.

We also revisited our conversation with Bonnie Jo Campbell, an award-winning author, about her book, The Waters. Additionally, we learned about the Michigan Legislature's recently approved minimum wage and sick leave laws for the state.

Finally, Interlochen Public Radio shared a story on how the Traverse City airport is considering sustainability and climate factors in its new expansion plans.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Ontario
  • Bonnie Jo Campbell, award-winning author
  • Sean Egan, the Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity  
  • Izzy Ross, Climate Solutions Reporter
Stateside President TrumptariffscanadamexicowindsorWest MichiganbookauthorMichigan Legislatureminimum wagesick leaveiprTraverse Cityair travel
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
