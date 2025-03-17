© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT

In this special “pot of gold” edition of Stateside, we reflected on the end of the college basketball regular season and the upcoming excitement of March Madness. Both Michigan State and the University of Michigan have secured spots in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. However, they are placed in the same region of the bracket, meaning that if both teams advance, they could face each other once again for a chance to reach the Final Four. Graham Couch, a sports columnist for the Lansing State Journal, provides an analysis of this NCAA basketball bracketology.

Additionally, Brittany Rogers, a Detroit-based poet, teacher, and visual artist, discussed her book titled Good Dress. This non-traditional coming-of-age story explores the speaker’s journey toward autonomy and selfhood as a young adult, while also reflecting on significant childhood experiences.

Lastly, Nadine Hubbs, a professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Music at the University of Michigan, is among a growing group of scholars who are examining the overlooked influences in country music history. She spoke with Stateside about the impact that Black musicians had in shaping the genre.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Graham Couch, sports columnist for the Lansing State Journal, co-host of the Couch and the Rube podcast
  • Brittany Rogers, Detroit based poet, teacher, and visual artist
  • Nadine Hubbs, Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies & Music and faculty associate of American Culture
Stateside NCAA Basketballmarch madnessUniversity of Michigan basketballMichigan State University basketballDetroitMichigan authorsmichigan poetspoetrycountry musicBlack historyLGBTQ
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
