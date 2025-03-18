Stateside: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, Koby Levin, reporter for Outlier Media, discussed unconstitutional practices by Wayne County concerning foreclosures, how to recoup money owed if you're impacted, and whether the payouts will be enough to recover the homes foreclosed upon.

Then, we revisited a conversation with Roger Kerson, creative director at RK Communications, about conflicts between small towns and large-scale renewable projects and the nuances of each town.

Later, David Strayer, freshwater ecologist at the Cary Institute for Ecosystem Studies, discussed his book, Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams and Wetlands, threats to Michigan's freshwater, and the amount of diversity in such ecosystems.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

