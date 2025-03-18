© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT

In this edition of Stateside, Koby Levin, reporter for Outlier Media, discussed unconstitutional practices by Wayne County concerning foreclosures, how to recoup money owed if you're impacted, and whether the payouts will be enough to recover the homes foreclosed upon.

Then, we revisited a conversation with Roger Kerson, creative director at RK Communications, about conflicts between small towns and large-scale renewable projects and the nuances of each town.

Later,  David Strayer, freshwater ecologist at the Cary Institute for Ecosystem Studies, discussed his book, Beyond the Sea: The Hidden Life in Lakes, Streams and Wetlands, threats to Michigan's freshwater, and the amount of diversity in such ecosystems.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Koby Levin, a reporter for Outlier Media
  • Roger Kerson, a writer and media strategist for labor unions, environmental groups and nonprofit organizations
  • David Strayer, freshwater ecologist at the Cary Institute for Ecosystem Studies
Stateside wayne countyWayne County TreasurerWayne County property auctionforeclosurehome foreclosureproperty taxtax foreclosureecologyfreshwater lakesfresh water futurediversitybiologyrenewable energysmall townsolarsolar panelssolar energywind energy
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
