Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 4, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT

In this edition of Stateside, State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has announced her bid for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in 2026. She joined the show to explain why she is running.

Then, the Points North podcast team shared stories from the hand written logs left by guests at the cabins in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the Upper Peninsula.

After that, we learned about the new rules for legally changing your name in Michigan and how it should be easier to do so. Ending the show, Stateside production assistant Sneha Dhandapani introduced us to an Ann Arbor orchestra comprised solely of medical professionals.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mallory McMorrow, State Senator and U.S. Senate candidate
  • Dan Wanschura, Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast host and producer
  • Ximón Kittok, Executive Director at Grand Rapids Trans Foundation
  • Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk
Tags
Stateside Mallory McMorrowElection 2026senate raceus senateU.S. SenateState Parkstate parksMichigan state parksporcupine mountainsLegal issuespublic legal noticesname changenameslbgtLBGTQtransgenderclerkorchestraAnn Arbor
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
