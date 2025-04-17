Stateside: Thursday, April 17, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud recently presented his State of the City address. During his speech, Mayor Hammoud announced the introduction of the Rx Kids program, which gives financial assistance to new mothers, in Dearborn, Michigan. He discussed the program with Stateside, explaining who would be eligible to apply.

In addition, Michigan has successfully brought back the Kirtland’s warbler from the brink of extinction. However, the efforts to save this bird species have had unintentionally impacted other bird populations. Sheri McWhirter, a climate reporter for MLive, explained the conservationists' process in reviving the Kirtland's warbler and highlighted which species have been affected by these efforts.

Our friends at WCMU Public Media also shared a story about a local fishing tradition in Michigan’s smallest city. A.J. Jones, a general assignment reporter for WCMU, covered the Omer Suckerfest and the fishermen who participate in this tradition.

Lastly, puzzle maker Thomas Schoenberger has filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University and one of its professors. Schoenberger is challenging claims made in a research paper that he helped promote QAnon, collaborated with Russian operatives to harass journal editors, and may have contributed to the shooting that occurred on the MSU campus in 2023. Alex Walters, the senior reporter at the State News, and Theo Scheer, a reporter for the State News, discussed how individuals can conduct research in an era of increasing misinformation.

