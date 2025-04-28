Stateside: Monday, April 28, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, Gotion Inc., a battery supplier with connections to China, has faced resistance from the Republican Party for years. After President Donald Trump criticized the company's proposed battery parts plant in northern Michigan, Gotion donated to Trump's inauguration. Grant Schwab, the Washington correspondent for the Detroit News, discussed these changes and what they could mean for Michigan's future.

And John Mason, a well-known Detroit radio personality, has served as the public address announcer for the Detroit Pistons for over 20 years. He offered a behind-the-scenes look at his career during this time.

Then, Ryan Coogler's latest film, Sinners, has become the No. 1 film in America. The story follows two brothers who return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, only to discover that sinister characters have invaded their community. Michigan State University professor Kinitra Brooks talked about the film's references to African American Hoodoo and its historical roots.

