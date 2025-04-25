John U. Bacon: Pistons, Knicks "equal" on the court; Lions make solid draft pick

The Pistons stayed close, but in the end, couldn’t catch the Knicks Thursday night.

New York won 118-116 in Detroit to take a 2-1 series lead.

For more on the series and a look at the first round of the NFL Draft, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

NBA Playoffs

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game 4 (Best-of-seven series, Knicks lead 2-1)

Little Caesars Arena - Sun., 1:00 p.m.

Doug Tribou: The Pistons now trail the Knicks 2-1 in their best-of-seven NBA playoff series. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson had 30 for the Knicks. Cade Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 24 for the Pistons. What else stood out to you about the game?

John U. Bacon: I'll tell you what, don't make any adjustments at all. When you lose by two points, you're that close. What stands out to me is that the Pistons are now the Knicks' equal. This is basically a toss-up series, kind of like we thought — you and I talked about it a week ago — despite the seeding. And it's theirs to win if they can. But man, it'd be very helpful for the Pistons to win this next game. Otherwise, you're 1-3 going back to New York. That's not ideal.

DT: Also what stands out there to me is that the Knicks have two stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, and the Pistons have Cade Cunningham and then a cast of characters who sort of fill in, in that role of the second scorer, but the Pistons are hanging tough even against a more stacked team.

JUB: Well, no question. As you pointed out, their two top players for New York scored more than half the team's points. That's great in a way, but I'd rather be the Pistons, because if any of those guys go cold or Detroit defends them better, then they're out of luck, obviously.

The biggest thing is this: whatever the Pistons do from here on in is complete gravy. This is their first playoff appearance since 2019. They already had their first playoff win since 2008 [in Game 2]. That's when half these players were like four years old. So yeah, this is an exciting series for the Pistons and they've earned it.

DT: The 2025 NFL Draft opened at Lambeau Field in Green Bay last night. When you have a very good season, you get very low draft picks. In the first round, the Detroit Lions had the 28th pick out of 32. They chose Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. What’s the thinking there for Detroit?

JUB: Adding Williams is a good, solid addition to their defensive line. It's a good, solid pick. You're not going to change the world with the 28th pick, chances are. But here's the irony here, Doug. The NFL is that most red-blooded of American sports. It is also the most socialistic. They've got a salary cap. They have revenue sharing, and they've got the draft where the last goes first and the first goes last. Dude, that is socialism, I swear.

The University of Michigan had three players selected in the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

DT: [Laughs] Three Michigan players were selected in the first round. The Cleveland Browns made U of M defensive lineman Mason Graham the fifth pick overall. The Chicago Bears took tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10. The Miami Dolphins selected defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th pick. A number of other Michigan players are expected to go in later rounds. Which Wolverines do you expect to have the most impact for their new NFL teams?

JUB: That's largely up to the gods, and the gods are as follows: How much your coach likes you, how good their team is doing in terms of injuries and wins, and also the luck of injuries. You saw [injured edge rusher] Aiden Hutchinson, of course, last year with the Lions.

But if you're a first-round pick — and these guys are all top 13 — you are definitely expected to make an impact. They're paying you millions to that effect. So I think all of them will have an impact this coming season.

DT: And technically, Michigan State did not have a player selected in the first round, but the Pittsburgh Steelers did choose Oregon Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon. Harmon played his first three collegiate seasons in East Lansing, before he transferred to Oregon.

John, let's turn to baseball. The Tigers are 15-10 and in first place in the American League Central. 15 wins seems especially good when you’ve had about the same number of players get injured…

JUB: [Laughs] Yeah, already, and it's still April, right? So it's a rough road. Jeff Seidel had a great piece in the Detroit Free Press, pointing out how what a great job A.J. Hinch, the Tigers manager, has juggling all these injuries.

But two things stand out, also: starting pitcher Casey Mize and first baseman Spencer Torkelson were both first-round picks years ago. Both were up and down to the minor leagues, disappointing on the grand scale. Well, right now Casey Mize is 3-0 as a starting pitcher. The lowest earned run average on the team amongst the starters, and Spencer Torkelson has got seven home runs and 21 RBIs. It might've taken a while, but they're paying off now.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.