Stateside: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

First, Todd Spangler, Washington correspondent for the Detroit Free Press, discussed the proposed revised auto tariffs President Trump has touted, how much of a difference this may make in the industry and whether this may change prices on the consumer side.

Then, we met with Donna Jackson, gallery director at the Scarab Club, and talked about her background, societal anxiety about art and her hopes for shaping the gallery's programming.

