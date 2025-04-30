© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

First, Todd Spangler, Washington correspondent for the Detroit Free Press, discussed the proposed revised auto tariffs President Trump has touted, how much of a difference this may make in the industry and whether this may change prices on the consumer side.

Then, we met with Donna Jackson, gallery director at the Scarab Club, and talked about her background, societal anxiety about art and her hopes for shaping the gallery's programming.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Todd Spangler, Washington correspondent for the Detroit Free Press
  • Donna Jackson, gallery director at the Scarab Club
Tags
Stateside Donald Trumptrumptrump administrationPresident Trumpautoauto tariffsauto industrytariffsartsArtgallery
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content