"Donald Trump’s got to go,” demonstrators chant outside president's speech in Warren

"Donald Trump’s got to go," demonstrators chanted outside Macomb Community College ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech there on Tuesday.

Thousands of protesters converged outside the college campus to voice their opposition to the Republican president.

Katrina Manetta is a member of the local opposition group Macomb Defenders Rising and one of the organizers of the anti-Trump rally.

Manetta said it’s important to show dissent against what she called Trump’s “anti-constitutional” actions since starting his second term as president.

“We want to make sure that not only him but the public knows that there is dissent, there is opposition,” she said.

Many of the protesters carried signs supporting immigrants and demanding due process be respected. Other signs included language that we cannot repeat on public media.

President Trump was in Michigan Tuesday to tout his record after 100 days in office.

“You look at a hundred days, I mean to me it’s a hundred days of broken promises,” said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel.

Earlier in the day, Hertel met with several Michiganders who he said have felt the effects of federal spending cuts, including to children's health care and veterans’ services.

Much of the roundtable conversation focused on Trump’s policies, and the support he has received from Michigan Republicans.

But afterward, Hertel conceded Democrats need to do more to present alternatives to Republican policies.

A recent national poll found only 37% of Americans approve of the work of Congressional Republican leadership. But only 27% of those surveyed approve of the work of Congressional Democratic leaders.

