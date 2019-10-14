Protesters call to impeach President Trump in Ann Arbor

Protesters called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in Ann Arbor. People marched in the streets carrying signs which read “need to impeach” and “not above the law”.

The group Stop Trump Ann Arbor helped organize the event. Jessica Prozinski is with the group. She spoke to the crowd with a megaphone before they marched.

“We have to force the Democrats in the House to act and to act quickly. And then we also need to force the Senate to remove [Trump] from office,” Prozinski says.

The group wants Congress to take action regarding the impeachment, but Prozinski says congress should have acted long ago. She says says Trump's call with Ukraine shows his intent to cheat in the 2020 election.

Dave Pauline is from Southgate and works in construction. He says he’s wanted to get rid of Trump for a long time.

“I'm really tired of the lying," he says. "We're not supported in the executive branch whatsoever. We're being made [to] look like fools all over the world. None of our allies can trust us,” Pauline says.

The Trump administration says it will not cooperate with the impeachment investigation, calling it an illegitimate effort to overturn the 2016 election.