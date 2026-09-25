Emergency hearing held over alleged toxic mold at Women's Huron Valley Prison

In an emergency court hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, attorneys for Krystal Clark argued that toxic mold exposure at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility (WHV) has created a life-threatening medical emergency.

Overseeing the courtroom filled with roughly two dozen people, U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy heard testimony from Clark and her legal team regarding her health decline and requests for an immediate, permanent transfer out of the state's only women's prison. Clark was brought into the hearing in a wheelchair escorted by three Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officers.

Clark and her legal team detailed various physical symptoms attributed to the conditions at the facility, including ear infections, hearing loss, chronic headaches, vomiting blood, skin rashes, nosebleeds, and dizziness.

She alleged that prison medical staff dismissed her complaints, telling her to take Tylenol and go to sleep.

"I asked for help over and over, and I know if I would have stayed there I would've died," Clark said.

The Michigan Department of Corrections temporarily moved Clark out of the WHV to the Duane Waters Health Center in Jackson County, in response to the emergency court filing in July.

Attorneys for the state corrections department argued that WHV air quality tests remain within normal ranges and that Clark refused treatments and missed scheduled medical appointments.

Outside and inside the courtroom, advocates urged for immediate intervention.

"Her face is distorted. She has so many medical issues going on," said Trische' Duckworth, an advocate present at the hearing. "Success would have been for them to let her out when they first knew that she was allergic to black mold."

Advocate Lisa Beckman emphasized the constitutional duty of care owed to incarcerated individuals. "We all are responsible for making sure that people have their basic needs met," Beckman said.

Clark remains temporarily housed at the Duane Waters Health Center while Judge Murphy considers the emergency motion regarding her permanent placement.

