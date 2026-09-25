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Auchter: Intelligence concerns

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the first panel, a man asks someone beside him, "ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?" In the middle panel, they watch a television broadcast showing Donald Trump addressing the UN General Assembly. In the third panel, the second man replies, "YES, BUT NOT AS MUCH AS EXTREME LACK OF INTELLIGENCE."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
The best strategy would be to build a coalition of allies as trading partners, creating a bulwark against a powerful, overbuilt Chinese automotive industry desperate for new markets. Instead, we have an administration driven by ego and petty grievances that is doing the exact opposite with tariffs and trade wars.

I sat down to create a cartoon on the U.S. automotive industry. It is apparent to most Michiganders that underpriced, government-subsidized, high-quality Chinese EVs are an existential threat to our state's economy. They are the dominant player. According to Rush Doshi, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, China has roughly twice the manufacturing capacity of the United States. It's bigger than the next nine countries combined.

The best strategy would be to build a coalition of allies as trading partners, creating a bulwark against a powerful, overbuilt Chinese automotive industry desperate for new markets. Instead, we have an administration driven by ego and petty grievances that is doing the exact opposite with tariffs and trade wars. The likely result: As our (former) allies are enticed to open their markets, we will eventually be overwhelmed.

That's a lot to fit into a cartoon. And as regular readers are fully aware, I'm not afraid to load you up on multiple panels thick with contextual setup. But this week, I just couldn't seem to simplify to the point of it not seeming like a homework assignment. So I distilled my point to its essence.

I don't think President Trump is stupid. He obviously has skills to manipulate and instinct to cultivate his cult of personality. But I do think he's willfully ignorant, and that's different from stupid. He has the capacity to make better decisions, but he chooses the short-term, self-interest option every time.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterDonald Trump
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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