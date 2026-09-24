Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 25-27)
It’s officially fall! In case you missed it, the first day of the season was on Tuesday (9/22). That means it’s time for apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and spending the remaining warm days outside. If you need some ideas to get you out of the house, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Northern Michigan Fiber Festival
9/26-9/27 | All Day
APlex Events Complex - 701 Woodward Avenue, Alpena, MI
Free
Frankenmuth Fine Arts Fair
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Honeycrisp Festival
9/26 | All Day
Friske Farm Market - 10743 N US Highway 31, Ellsworth, MI
$12.95
Skeletonfest Kick-Off
9/26 | All Day
Downtown - Marshall, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Summer Streets - Closing Weekend
9/24-9/27 | 4 p.m.
Downtown - Main Street Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Harvest Moon Festival
9/26 | All Day
Pinckney Rails-To-Trails Campground - 555 Pearl Street, Pinckney, MI
Free
Russ Macklem Detroit Quintet
9/25 | 7 p.m.
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$25
Webster Fall Festival
9/26 | All Day
Webster Village - 5583 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Funky Ferndale
9/25-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Ferndale, MI
Free
Destination Stars Hollow
9/26-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Brighton, MI
Free
Detroit Black Film Festival
9/23-9/27 | All Day
Various Locations - Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets
9/26 | 7 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
Grand Rapids
Oktoberfest 2026
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Riverside Park - 3061 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Brickworld 2026
9/26-9/27 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$20
Poutine Week
9/16-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Bandstand
9/24-9/26 | 7:30 p.m.
East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center - 2211 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$20
Kalamazoo
269Fest
9/18-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Sounds of the Zoo
9/22-9/27 |4 p.m.
Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
National Street Rod Nationals North
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20
Oktoberfest
9/26 | 1 p.m.
South Westnedge Park - 9010 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI
Free
Lansing
World Ballet Company: Swan Lake
9/27 | 7 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shae Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Movie Night in the Park
9/25 | 6 p.m.
Towner Road Park - 2055 Towner Road, Haslett, MI
Free
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs MSU Spartans
9/26 | 5 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Dance by the River Pow Wow
9/26-9/27 | All Day
Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free
Upper Peninsula
St. Ignace Fall Festival and Great Pumpkin Roll
9/26 | 1:30 p.m.
Little Bear East Arena - 275 Marquette Street, St Ignace, MI
Free
Flannel Fest
9/26 | All Day
West Side - Manistique, MI
Free
Keweenaw Brewfest
9/26 | 1 p.m.
Downtown Waterfront Pier - E Lakeshore Drive, Houghton, MI
$70
Tahquamenon Falls Harvest Fest
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Tahquamenon Falls State Park - 41382 W M 123, Paradise, MI
Free