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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 25-27)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT

It’s officially fall! In case you missed it, the first day of the season was on Tuesday (9/22). That means it’s time for apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and spending the remaining warm days outside. If you need some ideas to get you out of the house, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Northern Michigan Fiber Festival
9/26-9/27 | All Day
APlex Events Complex - 701 Woodward Avenue, Alpena, MI
Free

Frankenmuth Fine Arts Fair
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Heritage Park - 601 Weiss Street, Frankenmuth, MI
Free

Honeycrisp Festival
9/26 | All Day
Friske Farm Market - 10743 N US Highway 31, Ellsworth, MI
$12.95

Skeletonfest Kick-Off
9/26 | All Day
Downtown - Marshall, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Summer Streets - Closing Weekend
9/24-9/27 | 4 p.m.
Downtown - Main Street Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Harvest Moon Festival
9/26 | All Day
Pinckney Rails-To-Trails Campground - 555 Pearl Street, Pinckney, MI
Free

Russ Macklem Detroit Quintet
9/25 | 7 p.m.
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$25

Webster Fall Festival
9/26 | All Day
Webster Village - 5583 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Funky Ferndale
9/25-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Ferndale, MI
Free

Destination Stars Hollow
9/26-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Brighton, MI
Free

Detroit Black Film Festival
9/23-9/27 | All Day
Various Locations - Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets
9/26 | 7 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary

Grand Rapids

Oktoberfest 2026
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Riverside Park - 3061 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Brickworld 2026
9/26-9/27 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$20

Poutine Week
9/16-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Bandstand
9/24-9/26 | 7:30 p.m.
East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center - 2211 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$20

Kalamazoo

269Fest
9/18-9/27 | All Day
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Sounds of the Zoo
9/22-9/27 |4 p.m.
Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

National Street Rod Nationals North
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$20

Oktoberfest
9/26 | 1 p.m.
South Westnedge Park - 9010 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI
Free

Lansing

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake
9/27 | 7 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shae Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Movie Night in the Park
9/25 | 6 p.m.
Towner Road Park - 2055 Towner Road, Haslett, MI
Free

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs MSU Spartans
9/26 | 5 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Dance by the River Pow Wow
9/26-9/27 | All Day
Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free

Upper Peninsula

St. Ignace Fall Festival and Great Pumpkin Roll
9/26 | 1:30 p.m.
Little Bear East Arena - 275 Marquette Street, St Ignace, MI
Free

Flannel Fest
9/26 | All Day
West Side - Manistique, MI
Free

Keweenaw Brewfest
9/26 | 1 p.m.
Downtown Waterfront Pier - E Lakeshore Drive, Houghton, MI
$70

Tahquamenon Falls Harvest Fest
9/25-9/26 | All Day
Tahquamenon Falls State Park - 41382 W M 123, Paradise, MI
Free
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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