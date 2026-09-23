1A Live in Michigan (Oct. 19, 2026)

1A Live in Michigan: Beyond the Bellwether

How political divisions shaping American politics show up in The Great Lakes State

This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary.

Join NPR’s Jenn White for a live recording of 1A, right here in Ann Arbor. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of radio as the 1A team broadcasts a new segment of their “If You Can Keep It” series.

Listen as they dive into the biggest political stories of the moment and what they mean for our democracy, every Monday. Plus, you’ll have the chance to ask your own questions about the stakes, policies, and issues of the current election cycle.

Live at The Ark on Monday, October 19, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m.

There will not be a livestream available for this event.