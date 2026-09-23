What the Vote?: A young conservative sees American dream "withering away"

In 2024, Michigan saw a record increase in the number of young voters showing up to the polls.

So what are young voters in the state focused on this year? And what do they want from the people asking for their vote?

Our team of summer interns went to find out. We'll be bringing you their stories through November for our What the Vote?! project.

Michigan State University student, and youth chair of Michigan’s Republican Party, Krish Mathrani believes that the GOP is the party that offers young voters the best shot at the American dream.

On Affordability:

“There's no reason we're, we're paying a dollar more in gas compared to our neighboring states. And when we talk about competing, you know, Michigan can't even compete with Indiana or Pennsylvania. How are we going to compete with China or Japan?"

Mathrani said that he doesn't think Michigan is attractive to young people right now. He believes that issues like low education rankings and unaffordable housing are driving people away from the state.

“And they're fleeing to the south because southern states and more conservative states have shown policies that young people are attracted to, whether that be repealing the income tax, that be, you know, lowering property taxes. So you can, you know, buy a home in Michigan, all these sorts of things.”

On why Trump garnered the youth vote:

“So I think that young, young Americans have felt left out of the game for far too long. Whether that be, you know, being told what to do or not feeling prioritized. And what President Trump did is he took his message straight to young voters, whether that be utilizing platforms like TikTok or, you know, going and having UFC fights at the White House.”

Mathrani said that young people want to be part of the solution. And whether that solution comes from a Republican or Democrat matters less than having a candidate who is listening to what young people have to say.

“I mean, we've seen young voters go for Bernie Sanders and then flip to Donald Trump. And now flip to Zohran Mamdani. The thing between all three of those candidates who are very, very different is they show a clear path to solving the problems. You know they've shown clearly how, how they are planning to address the issues that everyday Americans are facing.”

Immigration and the South Asian vote:

Mathrani is the son of Indian immigrants who came to America around 20 years ago.

"And I have seen firsthand how coming to this country gave them so much and they were able to succeed and thrive. But in my generation, I've seen that American dream, you know, withering away. And that's because of not just one party—that's both parties, whether it be in Lansing or D.C., making our issues and making the struggles of everyday Americans as talking points, as fundraising points, and not actually working to solve those issues."

Mathrani said that one of his motivations for being involved in politics is his hope that he can make Michigan a place where young people have a future. He thinks Republicans are best equipped to build that future—including for immigrants.

“I don't believe that the Republican Party has an anti-immigrant platform. It's an anti-illegal immigrant platform, and I think that's completely fair. I mean, my parents sacrificed everything. They worked their tails off. They left everything to come to this great state...And on the other hand, we've seen the Democrat Party hand out cookies to those who cut in line and broke the immigration system.”