Some Jewish leaders want Senate candidate El-Sayed to change his criticism of Israel

A group of progressive Jewish religious and Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday asked U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed to change some of his criticism of Israel.

The group, NonNegotiable Michigan, took the step of addressing a letter to former Vice President Kamala Harris, who spent Tuesday campaigning with El-Sayed. In the letter, the group urges her to talk to El-Sayed about their concerns:

"Dr. El-Sayed has had every opportunity to meet our request to support our basic needs. So far, he has declined even to respond. He has called Israelis 'bloodthirsty' — language that echoes the centuries-old blood libel used to justify violence against Jews. He has spoken of American support for Israel in terms of 'purchased loyalty.'"

Rabbi Michael Moskowitz said the Democratic candidate’s rhetoric has raised concerns among Jewish Michiganders. He added that may cost Democrats votes in November.

“I don’t think anyone should assume because you’re a Jew, you are going to vote Democratic,” said Moskowitz.

During the campaign, El-Sayed has criticized the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza and U.S. weapons sales to Israel.

There are some in Michigan’s Jewish community who have pledged to support El-Sayed in the November election.

Last week, the group Michigan Jews for Democracy, released a petition with more than 600 signatures pledging to support El-Sayed.

The signers include former Democratic Congressmen Sander and Andy Levin and the Chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, Jessica Alexander.

“We understand that a vote is not a valentine; it’s a strategic chess move,” the petition read in part. “Our goal is to reinstate a check on Trump’s power by winning back control of the U.S. Senate.”

The Jewish vote could be a pivotal factor in the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

For many Jews in Michigan, this one issue is particularly personal.

Cantor Regina Hayut said this political season’s rhetoric is leaving her feeling alienated and "politically homeless." And she said many in Michigan’s Jewish community feel the same.

“Many of them said that they would just sit out the election or at least that line on the election,” said Hayut.

The El-Sayed campaign did not respond to Michigan Public’s request for comment.