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Fall colors are starting in Michigan! How to view foliage across the state

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published September 22, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Birch trees in fall.
US Forest Service -Public Affair/TOM IRACI
Birch trees in fall.

Fall has officially started.

If you’re wondering when Michigan fall colors will peak near you or you’re planning a leaf peeping trip, Michigan Public has all the details!

When do Michigan fall colors appear?

Fall colors change depending on where you live in the state. As of Sept. 22, the first day of fall, parts of the Upper Peninsula have already seen 40-60% of their leaves change while most of the Lower Peninsula hasn’t seen much.

Use this interactive slider to see when the colors will change where you live.

Where can I view Michigan fall colors?

Pure Michigan, the state’s travel and tourism department, provides the following suggestions for the Upper Peninsula:

If you don’t live in the Upper Peninsula or are looking for alternative locations, the County Road Association has a list of driving routes for each county and the best dates to do them listed here.

Happy leaf peeping!
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Arts & Life fallfall equinoxleaves
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
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