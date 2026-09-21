Horse from children’s book raises money for therapy

Miniature horse Fabio is a therapy horse, but also the inspiration behind Heather Bowman’s book There’s a Horse in the House, and, recently, spokeshorse for Tiny Treasures Therapy Horses.

A meet and greet, coordinated by Salem-South Lyon library and Tiny Treasures Therapy Horses, featured Fabio. People could go up and visit with and pet the horse. There were also copies of the book available for purchase, with the proceeds going to assistance, comfort, and free visits to seniors or those with emotional disabilities within Washtenaw County.

Tina McIntosh, youth and teen services librarian at Salem-South Lyon District Library, said the event really came together when Bowman donated a copy of her book to the children’s department.

“She [Bowman] proposed the idea of a read-aloud, followed by an opportunity to meet one of the horses,” McIntosh said.

She said the idea was great for many reasons.

“The social-emotional message about caring for others and giving to others also resonates with our community. Plus, Heather is a South Lyon resident, so the collaboration seemed like a natural fit,” said McIntosh.

“Animal programs are always popular with young children, and South Lyon used to be known as the ‘horse capital of Michigan,’ so we expected there would be a lot of interest in meeting a miniature horse,” McIntosh said.

Michigan literacy rates among children are the lowest they’ve been in thirty years, according to Bridge Michigan. Getting children excited about reading is part of the initiative to increase reading scores.

“There are so many potential benefits for children who attend,” McIntosh said. “Meeting an author and the real-life animal who inspired her gives life to the story; when books come alive in this way, they create excitement about reading and spark curiosity to learn more.”

“I love the idea that one story can lead children to discover more books and seek out information on their own,” McIntosh said.

“The fact that this is a multigenerational event, rather than a kids-only event, like a school assembly, is also unique. Hearing the story and meeting Fabio with their grownups becomes a positive shared memory connected to books and the library,” McIntosh said.

Heather Bowman, Tiny Treasures Horse Therapy founder and author of There’s a Horse in the House, said therapy horses can help calm the nervous system.

She said people frequently say they feel peaceful and calm in the presence of therapy horses.

The proceeds from the sales of There’s a Horse in the House go into a couple of different endeavors: a general fund to help provide for some of the needs of the horses; the facilities, for which the cost is kept very low due to prioritizing the specific type of therapy on a regular basis, even to those who cannot afford it — and there is a charitable fund that is utilized for providing therapy regardless of an individual's financial situation.