September brings numerous art events to Michigan

As the summer nearly comes to an end, arts and culture events in Michigan are picking up. Around the state, different exhibits, and new donations, are cropping up.

Additionally, September is Detroit Month of Design , which features designers showing how they solve problems and use innovative strategies to work through things.

West Michigan

Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) recently received a large donation of nearly 100 pieces, and is opening a new exhibit, A Shared Vision: The Glen W. Johnson and Thomas P. Merchant Collection.

It runs until February 2027 and celebrates the donation, featuring works by Andy Warhol, Alex Katz, Kara Walker, and others.

Lowell Arts Center

Fallasburg Arts Fest

9/19-9/20

Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition

97th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition

9/10-11/4

Mateo Leon Artist Reception

9/18

Opening Artist Reception for Mateo Leon - Saugatuck, MI

Southeast Michigan

David Klein Gallery

Reception: 9/19 | Exhibit: 9/11 - 10/17

Ferndale’s David Klein Gallery is hosting a reception on September 19 for an exhibit titled UnRelated that's open September 11 through October 17. The exhibit features three-dimensional objects in all abstract designs and shapes with varying results.

Gallery at Cherry Hill : Collective Expressions in Photography

8/25-9/20

This collection features a variety of works by the Ann Arbor Photo Club. The club focuses on landscape, portrait, wildlife, street, sports, macro and other types of photography, as well as all types of photographs: digital, film, color, black and white and large format.

Showcase at The SHAC Reception: 9/15 | Exhibit: 9/9-9/29

The Peacock Art Club Exhibition at https://theshac.org/ The SHAC in Milford, Michigan, is a showcase detailing expressive work by adult artists who have special needs.

Toledo

Just beyond Michigan’s southern border, there are also quite a few arts events in Toledo, Ohio:

Artists’ Club & Gallery

Exhibition: 9/3-9/25 | Reception: 9/20

Four Women Four Visions, on display through September 25 at the Toledo Artists' Club & Gallery in the Toledo Botanical Garden Artist Village, showcases distinctive works by four regional women artists.

Toledo Museum: Glass Harvest

9/19-9/20

At the Toledo Museum of Art Rita B. Kern Sensory Garden , more than 450 different glass pumpkins, hand-blown and crafted by studio artists, will be on display. The event’s details can be seen here .

Artomatic 419

9/18-9/20