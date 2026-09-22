Driver was fleeing ICE before fatal crash, GRPD says

Grand Rapids police said a person killed in a car crash Sunday was fleeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The crash happened Sunday morning on the city’s Southwest side, at Century Ave SW and McKendrick Street SW. GRPD said the vehicle ran into a tree and caught fire. The driver died.

Tuesday afternoon, the police department released another statement about the crash, adding that the driver fled after immigration officials attempted to stop the vehicle.

“GRPD's traffic unit investigators are limited in their ability to gather information from federal agents about events preceding the crash,” the department said in its statement. “GRPD had no involvement in, and no knowledge of, this situation prior to being called to the crash site.”

GRPD Chief Joe Trigg asked the Michigan State Police to assist with the investigation. MSP confirmed to Michigan Public that it is assisting.

Michigan Public has requested additional information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This is a developing story.