History of trees explored in Ann Arbor collaborative series

The Hands-On Museum and the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovation (OSI) have partnered to produce the TREEducation series, where different events centered around trees and the environment educate the public not only about the importance of trees and the historical layout of Ann Arbor and what the land looked like before modern civilization.

The events include a series guided walks, presentations, and history lessons centered around environmental sustainability and the overall importance of trees and their integrated role in the historical layout of Ann Arbor.

Called TREEducation, the series aims to “share educational information and resources, by highlighting the science and sustainable possibilities through our exhibits and sites,” according to Susan Westhoff, president and CEO of the Hands-On Museum.

Westhoff said the series also explores the many functions trees play in the ecosystem.

“Not just the obvious oxygen generation and shade, but the intricacies and reliance of insects, birds, and mammals on the diversity and health of our trees,” Westhoff said.

The TREEducation series is an extension of their 10,000 Trees Initiative , along with their environmental education focus and specialty.

“And what better place than in ‘Tree Town’ to explore trees,” Westhoff said.

Tree Town is a moniker for the city of Ann Arbor.

“When we talk about wildlife and our wildlife, we are often emphasizing the importance of protecting and investing in their habitats. Trees provide a tremendous resource and habitat to hundreds of species. As part of this educational series, we explore the many functions trees play in our ecosystem,” Westhoff said.

Sean Reynolds, Senior Analyst at the Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovation, hopes education around trees aligns with goals around sustainability and conscious living in a planet with a decreasing tree and natural species population.

Reynolds says urban trees provide many benefits to local communities, including reducing storm water runoff, improving water and air quality, increasing resiliency against invasive species, moderating summer temperatures, lowering utility costs, improving quality of life, and improving the look of the city as whole.

“Because of this, our urban tree canopy is crucial to the resiliency and carbon neutrality work being done by the Office of Sustainability and Innovations,” Reynolds said.

He went on to say that a properly managed urban tree canopy can create a safer and healthier future for residents.

The event will focus on the geological history of the location, as well as identifying certain species relevant to the area.

“This month, the workshop is focused on the history of trees in the area. To go along with that, our guided walk will showcase evidence of the glaciers that once covered this area, discuss the natural landscapes that likely once covered Leslie Park, and highlight the current forest ecosystem. We'll identify a few key tree species and discuss how those species have shaped the forest as a whole,” said Reynolds.

The next TREEducation guided walk will take place Oct. 23 and consists of a fall colors hike, called Threats to Trees + Fall Colors .

The History of Trees event will take place Sept. 26 from 6-7:30 pm at Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor.