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Auchter's Art: Socialism

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A four-panel political cartoon by Auchter for Michigan Public. In the top-left panel, a woman asks an elephant in a suit with a "GOP" button, "BUT SERIOUSLY, WHAT'S SO BAD ABOUT UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE? WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH MEDICARE FOR ALL?" The elephant dismissively replies with arms crossed, "IT'S SOCIALISM." In the top-right panel, the woman pushes back, saying, "SOCIALISM? SOCIALISM?! YOU KNOW WHAT? I DON'T THINK YOU REALLY UNDERSTAND THAT WORD—YOU JUST USE IT TO DISMISS ANYBODY LOOKING TO SOLVE ACTUAL ISSUES." In the bottom-left panel, the elephant pauses silently while looking uncomfortable. In the bottom-right panel, the elephant cup his hands around his mouth and yells, "COMMUNIST!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Certain Michigan school districts are now offering insurance-free healthcare so employees can afford healthcare. So, bypassing health insurance because it's both too expensive to buy and too expensive to use.

Can we finally just admit that this cruel patchwork disaster that we call the American healthcare system is a failure? Not for everybody, of course. It works fine for the very, very rich. And for some of the perfectly healthy. But otherwise, for Americans as a whole, it's terrible.

I submit for your consideration these latest examples:

Certain Michigan school districts are now offering insurance-free healthcare so employees can afford healthcare. So, bypassing health insurance because it's both too expensive to buy and too expensive to use. This way, employees will hopefully be inclined to take better regular care of themselves. But if they make the mistake of getting hit by a car or developing the wrong cancer, too bad for them. They would need insurance to cover those costs. (Well, who really knows what it would actually cover?)

Some medical professionals are taking extraordinary steps to offer vaccine guidance directly to the American public because our federal government (specifically, the current administration) can no longer can be trusted to do so. Vaccine policy should never be subjected to the whims of a couple of nepo babies whose qualifications begin and end with what the latest social media influencer has whispered into their ears.

Sure, implementing Medicare-for-all will be disruptive. But it's a real solution to a very real problem that's getting worse and worse.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchtersocialism
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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