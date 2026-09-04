Auchter's Art: Socialism

Can we finally just admit that this cruel patchwork disaster that we call the American healthcare system is a failure? Not for everybody, of course. It works fine for the very, very rich. And for some of the perfectly healthy. But otherwise, for Americans as a whole, it's terrible.

I submit for your consideration these latest examples:

Certain Michigan school districts are now offering insurance-free healthcare so employees can afford healthcare. So, bypassing health insurance because it's both too expensive to buy and too expensive to use. This way, employees will hopefully be inclined to take better regular care of themselves. But if they make the mistake of getting hit by a car or developing the wrong cancer, too bad for them. They would need insurance to cover those costs. (Well, who really knows what it would actually cover?)

Some medical professionals are taking extraordinary steps to offer vaccine guidance directly to the American public because our federal government (specifically, the current administration) can no longer can be trusted to do so. Vaccine policy should never be subjected to the whims of a couple of nepo babies whose qualifications begin and end with what the latest social media influencer has whispered into their ears.

Sure, implementing Medicare-for-all will be disruptive. But it's a real solution to a very real problem that's getting worse and worse.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.