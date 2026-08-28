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Auchter's Art: We're a team

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A figure representing the Canadian Mounties punches a worker wearing overalls labeled "MICHIGAN AUTO INDUSTRY," knocking teeth and a hat into the air. Safe behind a brick wall in the background, Donald Trump holds up a smartphone and calls out, "WE'RE A TEAM! YOU TAKE THE TRADE WAR PUNCHES—I'LL STAY SAFE OVER HERE AND TAUNT HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Now to understand why Trump sees the whole world this way, that answer is also quite simple: Roy Cohn. Cohn was Trump's mentor/lawyer/fixer in his formative years of pulling himself up by the bootstraps of daddy's fortune.

A trade war with ...Canada? How? Why? And what the actual eff?

The answer, of course is quite simple: Donald Trump. He thinks the US/Canada trade relationship (like all relationships) is exactly like a 1970s New York City real estate deal and must be treated as such -- lie, bluster, threaten, flatter, cajole, schmooze, lie, backstab, crime, belittle, complain, lie, stiff anybody who does actual work, and lie. And then ultimately create a "deal" that you have every intention of breaking at first convenience.

Now to understand why Trump sees the whole world this way, that answer is also quite simple: Roy Cohn. Cohn was Trump's mentor/lawyer/fixer in his formative years of pulling himself up by the bootstraps of daddy's fortune. Cohn is the thread that connects McCarthyism to Trumpism. May I suggest:

So before anybody comes at me about Canada possibly being the bad guy, tell me whether you know who Roy Cohn is and if you're fine with the way he did business. If yes and yes, don't expect a reply.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchtercanadatariffsDonald Trump
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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