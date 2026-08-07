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Auchter's Art: Weird names

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the top panel, three people stand around talking. The first says, "CAN YOU BELIEVE THE DEMOCRATS NOMINATED THAT EL-SAYED GUY AS THEIR SENATE CANDIDATE?" The second agrees, "I KNOW! 'EL-SAYED'—THAT NAME IS SO DIFFERENT, SO WEIRD!" The third adds, "I JUST CAN'T SEE VOTERS EVER ACCEPTING 'EL-SAYED' AS AMERICAN." In the bottom panel, a counter worker at Zingerman's holding takeout bags announces, "ORDER PICKUPS FOR PRZESTRZELSKI, MELLENDORFER, AND LIPSCHITZ." The three people cheerfully respond together, "THAT'S US!"
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
This week, voters here in Michigan chose a man named Abdul El-Sayed to be Michigan's Democratic Senate candidate. Like him, don't like him. Like his policies, don't like his policies. Vote for him in November, don't vote for him. Your choice. But don't fall for the BS and demonize him because of his name.

Last week I was on vacation in New York City, and I finally got the chance to visit Ellis Island. Wow. Just wow. I wish that everybody, but especially my fellow Americans, would get the opportunity to experience it.

So, yeah, I'm probably a little more juiced than I normally would be about the whole melting pot thing. It's hard not to be seeing my father-in-law's name — his different, weird Italian name — on the wall of honor. He, his mother, and two brothers got out of Italy in 1938 just before the war. He grew up in Flint, went to GMI, worked as an engineer at Buick for 41 years, married, raised six children, and is still walking his two miles and enjoying life every day.

It's quite a story. But if you visit Ellis Island, you are reminded that there are millions of those amazing stories.

This week, voters here in Michigan chose a man named Abdul El-Sayed to be Michigan's Democratic Senate candidate. Like him, don't like him. Like his policies, don't like his policies. Vote for him in November, don't vote for him. Your choice. But don't fall for the BS and demonize him because of his name.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterAbdul El-Sayed
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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