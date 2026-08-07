Auchter's Art: Weird names

Last week I was on vacation in New York City, and I finally got the chance to visit Ellis Island. Wow. Just wow. I wish that everybody, but especially my fellow Americans, would get the opportunity to experience it.

So, yeah, I'm probably a little more juiced than I normally would be about the whole melting pot thing. It's hard not to be seeing my father-in-law's name — his different, weird Italian name — on the wall of honor. He, his mother, and two brothers got out of Italy in 1938 just before the war. He grew up in Flint, went to GMI, worked as an engineer at Buick for 41 years, married, raised six children, and is still walking his two miles and enjoying life every day.

It's quite a story. But if you visit Ellis Island, you are reminded that there are millions of those amazing stories.

This week, voters here in Michigan chose a man named Abdul El-Sayed to be Michigan's Democratic Senate candidate. Like him, don't like him. Like his policies, don't like his policies. Vote for him in November, don't vote for him. Your choice. But don't fall for the BS and demonize him because of his name.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.