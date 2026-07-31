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Auchter's Art: The golden age

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A two-panel political cartoon. In the first panel, Donald Trump stands at a podium addressing a crowd, saying, "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF MICHIGAN, THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA IS UPON US!" A member of the crowd asks, "WHAT THE HECK IS THE GOLDEN AGE?" In the second panel, a close-up of two crowd members shows one explaining to the other, "ONLY THOSE WHO HAVE THE GOLD GET TO AGE."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
President Donald Trump came to Michigan this week and delivered a speech that very much had this vibe. And in fact he did say to his subjects, er, the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen of Michigan, the golden age of America is upon us!"

Typically, when a cartoonist makes a note to apologize for appropriating another cartoonist's work, it's for something widely recognized. For example, apologizing to Schultz for a "Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown" setup.

My apology is for something less well known but no less brilliant. In the 1960s, Brant Parker and Johnny Hart created a newspaper comic strip called "The Wizard of Id." And probably their best known gag from that strip had the tyrant king speechifying to a crowd of peasants, doing his best to pacify them by stressing the need for peace and harmony.

"Remember the golden rule," he said. "We must all live by the golden rule."

In the next panel, one of the peasants turned to another and said, "What the heck is the golden rule?" And in the last panel another said, "Whoever has the gold makes the rules."

President Donald Trump came to Michigan this week and delivered a speech that very much had this vibe. And in fact he did say to his subjects, er, the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen of Michigan, the golden age of America is upon us!"

Really? Seriously? Because that's not what us peasants, er, citizens, are experiencing.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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