Where do primary candidates stand on issues?
Gubernatorial Candidates
Michigan Public interviewed three gubernatorial candidates on where they stand on data centers, economic development and mass deportations. Below are their responses.
Note: Michigan Public reached out to Republican Congressman John James for an interview. He has not made himself available.
Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.
The next governor will likely have the opportunity to dramatically change Michigan's approach — or continue the current path. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Scroll down for facts about data centers.
We have seen a lot of debate over what the state should — or should not — do to help attract and keep businesses in Michigan. One major point of contention is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its taxpayer-funded spending on private businesses.
The next governor may have opportunities to change the MEDC's approach and try new tactics to bring jobs to Michigan. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about economic development at the bottom.
Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.
The next governor may have opportunities to slow or help the federal government's mass deportation campaign. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement at the bottom.
U.S. Senate Candidates
Michigan Public interviewed both Democratic candidates on where they stand on immigration, data centers and healthcare. Below are their responses.
Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.
Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.
The next U.S. senator could cast a vote or propose legislation to reshape the federal government's approach.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement at the bottom.
Affordable Care Act premiums increased significantly across the country this year. Costs of other health plans are also up, while a lot of people feel like those plans are covering less.
The next U.S. senator could use their vote to change the way you pay for your next doctor's visit.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about healthcare below.
Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.
The next U.S. senator will likely have the opportunity to vote on or propose federal regulations for data centers.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about data centers at the bottom.