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Where do primary candidates stand on issues?

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt,
Adam Yahya Rayes
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
From left, monochromatic photos of Chris Swanson, Jocelyn Benson, Perry Johnson, Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed are in front of lines. The Democratic candidates have blue lines behind them and the Republican candidate has red lines.
Kalloli Bhatt
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Canva

Gubernatorial Candidates

Michigan Public interviewed three gubernatorial candidates on where they stand on data centers, economic development and mass deportations. Below are their responses.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to Republican Congressman John James for an interview. He has not made himself available.

Data Centers Economic Development Mass Deportations
Data Centers

Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.

The next governor will likely have the opportunity to dramatically change Michigan's approach — or continue the current path. We asked the candidates about that.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Scroll down for facts about data centers.

Facts about data centers
A split graphic showing two people in black-and-white, each wearing Sony over-ear headphones and a lavalier microphone, set against two-toned blue backgrounds. On the left, a man with dark hair and a beard wearing a blazer over a black shirt speaks with his mouth open. On the right, a woman with dark shoulder-length hair wearing a denim jacket smiles, with a microphone boom visible at the right edge of the frame.
Michigan Public
Politics & Government
How Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates differ on immigration, healthcare, data centers
Stateside Staff, Adam Yahya Rayes
Here are former public health official Abdul El-Sayed's and U.S. Representative Haley Steven's positions on ICE, rising healthcare costs and data center regulation.
On the left side of the image are the It's Just Politics and Michigan Public logos. Underneath them are the words "Abdul El-Sayed talks data centers and antisemitism." To the right is an outlined photo of Abdul El-Sayed in a jacket and black shirt wearing headphones. Behind all of this is a blue and purple gradient background.
Kalloli Bhatt
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Canva
Politics & Government
Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Abdul El-Sayed
Zoe Clark, Rick Pluta, Stateside Staff
A graphic for an "Election 2026" article headlined "Michigan governor candidate stances: data centers." Three black-and-white candidate photos are composited against a blue-to-red gradient background. On the left, an older man in a striped shirt leans forward smiling. In the center, a middle-aged man in a suit and tie smiles at the camera. On the right, a woman with blonde hair wearing a dark blazer smiles directly at the camera. The candidates are not identified by name in the graphic.
Michigan Public
Politics & Government
What do gubernatorial candidates on your primary ballot plan to do about data centers?
Caoilinn Goss, Doug Tribou, Adam Yahya Rayes

Economic Development

We have seen a lot of debate over what the state should — or should not — do to help attract and keep businesses in Michigan. One major point of contention is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its taxpayer-funded spending on private businesses.

The next governor may have opportunities to change the MEDC's approach and try new tactics to bring jobs to Michigan. We asked the candidates about that.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about economic development at the bottom.

Facts about economic development
The Michigan Environmental Council hopes to work with the legislature to find money for issues it says were underfunded by the Governor's budget proposal.
Lester Graham
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Michigan Public
Economy
Senate OKs plan to boost brownfield funding, add statewide economic strategy board
Colin Jackson
Michigan lawmakers advanced a major overhaul of the state’s brownfield redevelopment program, expanding available tax incentives, adding new transparency rules, and creating a long-term economic development board. The bills passed the Senate with bipartisan support and opposition.
East side of the state Capitol exterior in the autumn.
Lester Graham
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Michigan Radio
Politics & Government
With budget finally signed, some Mich. lawmakers take on earmark transparency, economic development
Colin Jackson
For-lease signs and bulldozers dot vacant fields on the outskirts of Wayne County, as public officials eye development that promises to bring jobs and tax revenue. Rouge River advocates say they worry the loss of open space will degrade the river where it is no the healthiest.
Kelly House
/
Bridge Michigan
Politics & Government
House GOP No. 2: Interstate compact could curb corporate welfare
Rick Pluta

Mass Deportations

Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.

The next governor may have opportunities to slow or help the federal government's mass deportation campaign. We asked the candidates about that.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement at the bottom.

Facts on immigration enforcement
Hector Marin, left, wears jeans and a white sweatshirt. He has his arm around his wife, Osmary Garcia. They are surrounded by their six children who wear coats, hoodies, and tee-shirts. They took this family portrait after being reunited in the Caracas airport.
Courtesy of Hector Marin
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Family that reunited in Venezuela after immigration detention struggles following earthquakes
Beenish Ahmed
An asylum-seeking mother returned to Venezuela after months in immigration detention. Just weeks after her husband and children joined her, the region where they were restarting their lives was devastated by two of the worst earthquakes in Latin American history.
Two women stand against a white background at a podium with a young girl in a white and yellow dress to their right.
Beenish Ahmed
/
Michigan Public
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Catholic-led immigrant advocacy org "ratifies" policy platform
Beenish Ahmed
Produce on grocery store shelves
New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets
Politics & Government
Trump administration asks court for SNAP judgment against the state of Michigan
Steve Carmody

U.S. Senate Candidates

Michigan Public interviewed both Democratic candidates on where they stand on immigration, data centers and healthcare. Below are their responses.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.

Immigration Healthcare Data Centers
Immigration

Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.

The next U.S. senator could cast a vote or propose legislation to reshape the federal government's approach.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement at the bottom.

The average length of stay at the North Lake Processing Center is six weeks. Dozens have been there for more than six months.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Extended ICE Detention at North Lake: the psychological impact on Michigan detainees
Claire Keenan-Kurgan, Michelle Jokisch Polo, Adam Yahya Rayes
In Michigan, immigrants being held inside detention centers often have no idea of when their cases will be resolved. Dozens have been held for over six months and for some it's been closer to a year. Mental health experts say the uncertainty coupled with the prolonged isolation can take a psychological toll, with the effects often growing more severe the longer a person is detained.
Detroit District 7 Council Member Denzel McCampbell
City of Detroit
Politics & Government
Detroit officials demand ICE end vehicle pursuits of people suspected of not having legal status
Tracy Samilton
Inside the coordinated strategy to radically reshape U.S. immigration
Ximena Bustillo, Bronson Arcuri

Healthcare

Affordable Care Act premiums increased significantly across the country this year. Costs of other health plans are also up, while a lot of people feel like those plans are covering less.

The next U.S. senator could use their vote to change the way you pay for your next doctor's visit.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about healthcare below.

Facts about healthcare
Even people with health insurance can acquire staggering amounts of medical debt in the U.S., says RIP Medical Debt.
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe
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242338052
Health
Fewer Michiganders will be covered by Medicaid in 2028, report says
Anna Busse
Between 171,000 and 355,000 Michiganders are projected to lose Medicaid coverage under new work requirements and more frequent eligibility determinations, according to the Urban Institute.
Marie Noon at her home in Brighton, Mich., with her dog, Ziggy. Despite being eligible for Medicaid, Noon was denied coverage in 2025 because of an error with the state's benefits system. It took months of pushback before the state reversed its mistake. Even as a "tech-savvy" former bank manager, Noon says, she wanted to give up several times along the way.
Kate Wells for KFF Health News
Politics & Government
Deloitte-run systems denied Medicaid to disabled people. New laws could make it worse
Rachana Pradhan, Samantha Liss, Kate Wells
A new study from West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America finds "job lock" is even more prevalent for people with chronic conditions, 41% of whom report staying in a job to keep health insurance.
Creative Images Lab
/
Getty Images
Staying in a job for the health insurance? About 1 in 4 Americans do, a survey says
Joseph Kim

Data Centers

Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.

The next U.S. senator will likely have the opportunity to vote on or propose federal regulations for data centers.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about data centers at the bottom.

Facts on data centers
An artistic photo showing a row full of data servers with soft blue light
.shock - stock.adobe.com
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335703289
Environment & Climate Change
Data centers in Michigan: What you need to know
Nina Misuraca Ignaczak | Planet Detroit
As data centers proliferate across the Great Lakes, driven by AI’s soaring demands, communities face a dual reality: economic growth and environmental challenges.
FILE -A lone resident of Benton Harbor, Mich., walks across Britain Street Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, near the city's water tower in Benton Harbor. Federal auditors announced an investigation Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 of how the government has dealt with lead contamination of drinking water in Benton Harbor, an impoverished, mostly Black city in southwest Michigan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
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AP
Environment & Climate Change
Are data centers a threat to the Great Lakes?
Stephen Starr | Great Lakes Now
Resistance to data center projects has grown across the state, leading over 50 municipalities to implement moratoriums.
Anna Busse, Dustin Dwyer, Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Politics & Government
Michigan communities are putting moratoriums on data centers. The clock is ticking.
Edith Pendell

Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionPerry JohnsonJocelyn Bensonchris swansonhaley stevensAbdul El-Sayed
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
See stories by Adam Yahya Rayes
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