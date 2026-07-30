Where do primary candidates stand on issues?

Gubernatorial Candidates

Michigan Public interviewed three gubernatorial candidates on where they stand on data centers, economic development and mass deportations. Below are their responses.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to Republican Congressman John James for an interview. He has not made himself available.

U.S. Senate Candidates

Michigan Public interviewed both Democratic candidates on where they stand on immigration, data centers and healthcare. Below are their responses.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.