Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 31-August 2)
August is here! If you need some new ways to spend your summer weekends, or if you’re just looking for a list of things happening around Michigan, we’ve got you covered! Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events from across the state this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
7/24-8/2 | 5:30 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Haven, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Lakeside Shakespeare Festival
7/30-8/1 | 7 p.m.
Tank Hill - 188 Park Avenue, Frankfort, MI
$30 suggested
Yale Bologna Festival
7/31-8/2 | All Day
Downtown - Yale, MI
Free
Friday Night Lights at the Zoo
7/31 | 7 p.m.
Wilderness Trails Zoo - 11721 Gera Road, Birch Run, MI
$125
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor Taco Fest
7/31-8/2 | Times Vary
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$8
Officially Vintage - 20th Anniversary Party
7/31 | 6 p.m.
Vinology - 110 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$80
29th Annual Milan Carfest
8/1 | 9 a.m.
Wilson Park - 89 Wabash Street, Milan, MI
$15
Vinyl Record Pop-Up
8/2 | 3 p.m.
HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Footloose the Musical
7/30-8/2 | Times Vary
Boardwalk Theater - 109 S. Third Street, Saint Clair, MI
$38
Annual Highland Games
7/31-8/1 | All Day
Greenmead Historical Park - 20501 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI
$25
Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
8/1 | 8 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Hamtramck Night Bazaar
8/2 | All Day
Pope Park - 10037 Joseph Campau Avenue, Hamtramck, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Ottawa County Fair
7/27-8/1 | All Day
Ottawa County Fairgrounds - 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI
$5
The Black Experience 2026
7/31-8/26 | All Day
MLK Park Community Center - 900 Fuller Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Art in the Park
8/1 | All Day
Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
Free
KWave Summer Fest 2026
8/1 | 1 p.m.
Hero’s & SHero’s Corner - 4809 Eastern Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
RENT
7/23-8/2 | 8 p.m.
The Barn Theatre - 13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI
Prices Vary
Dear Evan Hansen Closing Weekend
7/30-8/2 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
KAARC Red Barns Spectacular
7/31-8/1 | All Day
Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
$25
Moonlight Fest 2026
8/1 | 1 p.m.
Old Dog Tavern - 402 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15.95
Lansing
Iosco County Fair
7/27-8/1 | All Day
Iosco County Fairgrounds - 2600 Michigan Highway 55, Hale, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Michigan Steam Engine Show
7/30-8/1 | All Day
Michigan Steam Engine & Threshers Club Grounds - 1895 Hull Road, Mason, MI
$10
Country on the River Music Festival
8/1 | 6 p.m.
Fish Ladder Music Park - 216 E Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free
Rock Lansing
8/1 | All Day
Jackson Field - 505 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Upper Peninsula
Blueberry Festival 2026
7/31 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette, MI
Free
Farm Block 2026
7/31-8/2 | 4 p.m.
2239 N Farmers Block Road, Allouez, MI
Prices Vary by Day
Art on the Lake Festival
8/1 | All Day
Erickson Center for the Arts - N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato Street, Curtis, MI
Free
Waterfront Art Festival
8/1 | All Day
Ludington Park - Lakeshore Drive, Ecanaba, MI
Free