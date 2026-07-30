Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 31-August 2)

August is here! If you need some new ways to spend your summer weekends, or if you’re just looking for a list of things happening around Michigan, we’ve got you covered! Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events from across the state this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

7/24-8/2 | 5:30 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Haven, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Lakeside Shakespeare Festival

7/30-8/1 | 7 p.m.

Tank Hill - 188 Park Avenue, Frankfort, MI

$30 suggested

Yale Bologna Festival

7/31-8/2 | All Day

Downtown - Yale, MI

Free

Friday Night Lights at the Zoo

7/31 | 7 p.m.

Wilderness Trails Zoo - 11721 Gera Road, Birch Run, MI

$125

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Taco Fest

7/31-8/2 | Times Vary

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI

$8

Officially Vintage - 20th Anniversary Party

7/31 | 6 p.m.

Vinology - 110 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$80

29th Annual Milan Carfest

8/1 | 9 a.m.

Wilson Park - 89 Wabash Street, Milan, MI

$15

Vinyl Record Pop-Up

8/2 | 3 p.m.

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Footloose the Musical

7/30-8/2 | Times Vary

Boardwalk Theater - 109 S. Third Street, Saint Clair, MI

$38

Annual Highland Games

7/31-8/1 | All Day

Greenmead Historical Park - 20501 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI

$25

Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

8/1 | 8 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

Prices Vary

Hamtramck Night Bazaar

8/2 | All Day

Pope Park - 10037 Joseph Campau Avenue, Hamtramck, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Ottawa County Fair

7/27-8/1 | All Day

Ottawa County Fairgrounds - 1286 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI

$5

The Black Experience 2026

7/31-8/26 | All Day

MLK Park Community Center - 900 Fuller Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Art in the Park

8/1 | All Day

Centennial Park - 250 Central Avenue, Holland, MI

Free

KWave Summer Fest 2026

8/1 | 1 p.m.

Hero’s & SHero’s Corner - 4809 Eastern Avenue SE, Kentwood, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

RENT

7/23-8/2 | 8 p.m.

The Barn Theatre - 13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI

Prices Vary

Dear Evan Hansen Closing Weekend

7/30-8/2 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

KAARC Red Barns Spectacular

7/31-8/1 | All Day

Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI

$25

Moonlight Fest 2026

8/1 | 1 p.m.

Old Dog Tavern - 402 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15.95

Lansing

Iosco County Fair

7/27-8/1 | All Day

Iosco County Fairgrounds - 2600 Michigan Highway 55, Hale, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Michigan Steam Engine Show

7/30-8/1 | All Day

Michigan Steam Engine & Threshers Club Grounds - 1895 Hull Road, Mason, MI

$10

Country on the River Music Festival

8/1 | 6 p.m.

Fish Ladder Music Park - 216 E Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI

Free

Rock Lansing

8/1 | All Day

Jackson Field - 505 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Upper Peninsula

Blueberry Festival 2026

7/31 | All Day

Downtown - Marquette, MI

Free

Farm Block 2026

7/31-8/2 | 4 p.m.

2239 N Farmers Block Road, Allouez, MI

Prices Vary by Day

Art on the Lake Festival

8/1 | All Day

Erickson Center for the Arts - N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato Street, Curtis, MI

Free