Tentative agreement reached between Corewell Health and union representing about 10,000 nurses

Michigan’s largest healthcare system, Corewell Health, reached a tentative contract agreement with a union that supports roughly 10,000 nurses.

The nurses are represented by Teamsters Local 2024. They announced the agreement on Tuesday.

The negotiations resulted in a 15% wage increase over three years of the contract, caps on out-of-pocket healthcare costs for members, department autonomy and benefits, and other protections, according to a union press release.

The union members will vote on ratifying the contract in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement with the Teamsters on a first contract. This is an important milestone, but nurses still need to approve the agreement before it is finalized. We remain committed to being a great place for nurses to work, and to providing the best, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve,” said a Corewell Health spokesperson in a statement to Michigan Public.

Negotiations lasted for more than a year.

The Corewell nurses voted to unionize under the Teamsters in November 2024.