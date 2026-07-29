One week to go: where the primary election stands in Michigan

With a week before Michigan’s primary election, where do things stand in the state’s two huge marquee races? Jason Roe, former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party and Andrea Bitely, former Communications Director for the Duggan for Governor campaign, join It’s Just Politics to fill us in on the race for governor and the hotly contested open U.S. Senate race.

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