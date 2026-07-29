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One week to go: where the primary election stands in Michigan

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
Monochromatic images of U.S. Senate and Michigan Gubernatorial primary candidates are equally spaced out. From left, John James, Abdul El-Sayed, Haley Stevens, Perry Johnson, Mike Rogers, Jocelyn Benson, and Chris Swanson. In front of the images is a semi-transparent, half circle with the words "Primary Election Preview" in white letters. In the top right corner is the It's Just Politics logo.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

With a week before Michigan’s primary election, where do things stand in the state’s two huge marquee races? Jason Roe, former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party and Andrea Bitely, former Communications Director for the Duggan for Governor campaign, join It’s Just Politics to fill us in on the race for governor and the hotly contested open U.S. Senate race.

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Tags
Politics & Government It's Just Politics2026 Midterm ElectionU.S. Senate RaceGovernor's Race
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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