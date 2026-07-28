Michigan activist coalition launches election protection initiative

A group of Michigan activist leaders have created a statewide election protection initiative for the August 4 primary.

The Hands Off Michigan Coalition is an effort to promote election safety, security, and ensuring eligible voters can cast a ballot without intimidation.

The coalition includes grassroots networks, labor unions, and advocacy groups.

Scott Holiday is executive director of Detroit Action. He said the purpose of the coalition is to promote the integrity and authenticity of elections in Michigan.

“We are coming together to draw attention to the process of free and fair voting in the state of Michigan,” said Holiday. “Lift up the security of voting in Michigan and ensure that there is visibility around the process from all angles.”

This effort is a response to baseless voter fraud claims regarding the 2020 election that President Donald Trump recently resurfaced in a speech.

Holiday said the coalition wants to ensure that people understand that voting is their right and it cannot be impeded.

While the U.S. Department of Justice has announced it will monitor voting in several Michigan jurisdictions during the primary, coalition leaders are also joining in.

“We are coordinating training for people to be trained as observers, election observers, all the way to legal challenges,” said Holiday. “We are establishing a communication channel to ensure that if there is an interference that we can route community aid and resources to where there is a potential problem.”

Holiday said there are resources and information that eligible voters should be aware of prior to the election.