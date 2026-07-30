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Michigan housing leaders optimistic about new federal housing law

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
A new Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Saginaw, Michigan
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
A new Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Saginaw, Michigan.

Government, commercial and non-profit housing officials say a recently enacted federal housing law should help close the housing gap in Michigan.

The Twenty First Century ROAD to Housing Act includes dozens of measures to encourage home construction and expand access to financing.

Congress passed the housing bill with bipartisan support. President Donald Trump refused to sign the bill, but he allowed it to become law.

Amy Hovey is the CEO of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. She said Michigan needs an additional 97,000 housing units to meet the demand.

“We need everyone on board to help us to solve this housing crisis in our state,” said Hovey. “And this bill goes a long way in making that happen.”

The new law is expected to have a significant effect on groups pushing to build affordable housing in Michigan.

Abbey Stemple is the executive director of Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. She expects the new law will increase the number of homes being built and rehabbed in Michigan.

“More families will have the opportunity to purchase a home, build equity and create lasting financial stability,” said Stemple.

U.S. Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) supported the legislation in Congress. While she is excited about the act’s potential impact on housing, McDonald Rivet concedes some provisions of the legislation may take years to fully implement.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure affordable housinghousing shortagenew home constructionhabitat for humanity
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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