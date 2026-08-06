Michigan expands WIC eligibility under federal guide, allowing more families to qualify

Michigan’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has increased the income threshold to qualify, allowing more people to participate.

The state's thresholds are pinned to federal guidance, which is updated yearly based on inflation. Under the updated WIC income eligibility guidelines , a family of four can now qualify with an annual income of up to $61,050. This is an increase of more than $1,500 from last year.

WIC is a federally-funded program that serves lower-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, as well as infants and children up to age 5 who are at a nutritional risk.

Kristen Hanulcik, the state's WIC nutrition coordinator, said the program provides critical nutritional aid to ensure a family's needs are met.

“We provide a whole network of support," she said.

Families can purchase food including fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, whole grains, and infant foods with their WIC,” said Hanulcik.

The program also provides ongoing nutrition education as children grow. And there's breastfeeding education and support, she said. "When support is needed beyond nutrition, we can also help connect families with other community resources to meet their unique needs.”

Participants can exchange WIC food benefits at approved grocery stores and pharmacies.

While the program's name refers to women and their children, Hanulcik said other family members are allowed to participate.

“We also welcome dads, grandparents, foster parents, and other legal guardians to apply for benefits for the kids in their care,” said Hanulcik.

According to the state, nearly 190,000 women, infants, and children under 5 receive food from WIC monthly. Additionally, nearly half of all babies born in Michigan receive WIC benefits.

Kristen Hanulcik encouraged any family that is in need of additional support to look into updated qualifications.