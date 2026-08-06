Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 7-9)
Did you know August is family fun month? If you're looking to celebrate, we've got good news!
Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend, which are perfect to spend some time with friends & family! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Boyne City Pirate Fest
8/6-8/8 | All Day
Old City Park - 223 River Street, Boyne City, MI
Free
The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
8/7-8/8 | 10 a.m.
Tibbits Popcorn Theatre - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
$10
Great Lakes Longbow Invitational
8/7-8/9 | All Day
Charlton Park - 2545 S. Charlton Park Road, Hasting, MI
$7
Monster Truck Showdown
8/7-8/8/ | 7 p.m.
Fowlerville Fairgrounds - 8800 W Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI
$28
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
7/17-8/9 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA
$30
8/6-8/9 | 4 p.m.
Main Street - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
8/7 | All Day
Downtown - E Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
Free
Birds, Blooms, & Butterflies Festival
8/8 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Dahlem Center - 7117 S Jackson Road, Jackson, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Belle Isle State Park Art Fair
8/6-8/7 | All Day
Belle Isle Park Cricket Field - 333 Casino Way, Detroit, MI 48207
Free
Dearborn Homecoming Festival
8/7-8/9 | All Day
Ford Field Park - 22051 Cherry Hill Street, Dearborn, MI
Free
Ribs and R&B Festival
8/7-8/9 | All Day
Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
$15
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show
8/8 | 6 p.m.
Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
National Blueberry Festival
8/6-8/9 | All Day
Downtown - South Haven, MI
Free
Jerry Seinfeld
8/8 | 8:15 p.m.
Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Great Lakes Surf Festival
8/8 | 12:30 p.m.
Pere Marquette Beach - 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon, MI
$10
Summer Saturdays: STEAM Day
8/8 | 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15
Kalamazoo
8/3-8/8 | All Day
Kalamazoo Mall - 250 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
8/6-8/7 | 6 p.m.
Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI
Prices Vary
Cruise the Creek
8/8/ | 4 p.m.
Downtown - Battle Creek, MI
Free
Murder Mystery Dinner
8/8 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Lansing
8/3-8/8 | All Day
Ingham County Fairgrounds - 700 E Ash Street, Mason, MI
$10
JazzFest
8/5-8/9 | All Day
Old Town - Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
St. Johns Mint Festival
8/7-8/9 | All Day
Downtown - 805 W Park Street, St. Johns, MI
Free
Pages over Pints
8/8 | 1:30 p.m.
Dimes Brewhouse - 145 N Bridge Street, Dimondale, MI
Free
Upper Peninsula
Grand Marais Music & Craft Festival
8/6-8/8/ | All Day
Grand Marais Community Center - E21738 Brazel Street, Grand Marais, MI
Price Vary
Gogebic County Fair
8/6-8/9 | All Day
648 W Cloverland Drive, Ironwood, MI
$5
Eagle Harbor Art Fair
8/8-8/9 | All Day
St. Peter’s by the Seas - 35 Front Street, Mohawk, MI
Free
Les Cheneaux Islands Antique Wooden Boat Show
8/8 | 10 a.m.
Hessel Marina- 296 S Hessel Point Road, Hessel, MI
$10