Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 7-9)

Did you know August is family fun month? If you're looking to celebrate, we've got good news!

Michigan Public has gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend, which are perfect to spend some time with friends & family! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Boyne City Pirate Fest

8/6-8/8 | All Day

Old City Park - 223 River Street, Boyne City, MI

Free

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

8/7-8/8 | 10 a.m.

Tibbits Popcorn Theatre - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI

$10

Great Lakes Longbow Invitational

8/7-8/9 | All Day

Charlton Park - 2545 S. Charlton Park Road, Hasting, MI

$7

Monster Truck Showdown

8/7-8/8/ | 7 p.m.

Fowlerville Fairgrounds - 8800 W Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI

$28

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Athena by Gracie Gardner

7/17-8/9 | Times Vary

Theatre NOVA

$30

Ann Arbor Summer Streets

8/6-8/9 | 4 p.m.

Main Street - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Saline Summerfest

8/7 | All Day

Downtown - E Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI

Free

Birds, Blooms, & Butterflies Festival

8/8 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Dahlem Center - 7117 S Jackson Road, Jackson, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Belle Isle State Park Art Fair

8/6-8/7 | All Day

Belle Isle Park Cricket Field - 333 Casino Way, Detroit, MI 48207

Free

Dearborn Homecoming Festival

8/7-8/9 | All Day

Ford Field Park - 22051 Cherry Hill Street, Dearborn, MI

Free

Ribs and R&B Festival

8/7-8/9 | All Day

Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

$15

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

8/8 | 6 p.m.

Ford Field - 2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

National Blueberry Festival

8/6-8/9 | All Day

Downtown - South Haven, MI

Free

Jerry Seinfeld

8/8 | 8:15 p.m.

Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Great Lakes Surf Festival

8/8 | 12:30 p.m.

Pere Marquette Beach - 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon, MI

$10

Summer Saturdays: STEAM Day

8/8 | 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$15

Kalamazoo

Sips in the Zoo

8/3-8/8 | All Day

Kalamazoo Mall - 250 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Sips & Stems

8/6-8/7 | 6 p.m.

Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI

Prices Vary

Cruise the Creek

8/8/ | 4 p.m.

Downtown - Battle Creek, MI

Free

Murder Mystery Dinner

8/8 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Lansing

Ingham County Fair

8/3-8/8 | All Day

Ingham County Fairgrounds - 700 E Ash Street, Mason, MI

$10

JazzFest

8/5-8/9 | All Day

Old Town - Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

St. Johns Mint Festival

8/7-8/9 | All Day

Downtown - 805 W Park Street, St. Johns, MI

Free

Pages over Pints

8/8 | 1:30 p.m.

Dimes Brewhouse - 145 N Bridge Street, Dimondale, MI

Free

Upper Peninsula

Grand Marais Music & Craft Festival

8/6-8/8/ | All Day

Grand Marais Community Center - E21738 Brazel Street, Grand Marais, MI

Price Vary

Gogebic County Fair

8/6-8/9 | All Day

648 W Cloverland Drive, Ironwood, MI

$5

Eagle Harbor Art Fair

8/8-8/9 | All Day

St. Peter’s by the Seas - 35 Front Street, Mohawk, MI

Free