Have questions about judicial elections? This will help.

This November, Michiganders will choose two state Supreme Court justices. But, how do you vet non-partisan races? What about vetting downballot judicial candidates? Here are resources to help you choose between judicial candidates.

You can look up candidates by searching the State Bar of Michigan for general information. If you want to know whether a candidate was ever disciplined, you can search the Attorney Discipline Board . The Judicial Tenure Commission will show you any public comments filed against them.

We will be interviewing Michigan Supreme Court candidates later this election cycle. You can find those interviews here or at michiganpublic.org/election .

Democratic-Endorsed Candidates

Chief Justice Megan K. Cavanagh (Incumbent)

Cavanagh has over 15 years of experience as an appellate attorney. She serves as the Supreme Court Liaison to Tribal Courts, the Michigan Judicial Council, the Michigan State Bar Foundation, and Judicial Security.

Justice Noah Hood (Incumbent)

Hood was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April 2025 to fill the vacancy left by Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement’s resignation. He had previously been appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals in 2022 and the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Detroit in 2019.

Republican-Endorsed Candidates

Judge Michael Warren

Warren has been an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge since 2002. On his website , he says he “interprets the law as written – does not legislate from the bench” and that he has “more trial experience than the entire current Supreme Court combined.”

Judge Casandra Morse-Bills

Morse-Bills has been the presiding judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court since 2018. On her website , she says she’s “a committed constitutionalist dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of every citizen.”

Michigan's Judicial System and how it works

There are three levels of courts in Michigan: trial courts, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court.

Trial Courts

Most cases start in trial courts. There are about 600 judges in these courts who serve six year terms.

There are four types of trial-level courts: Circuit Court, Probate Court, District Court, and — in just four cities — Municipal Court.

Circuit Court

There are 57 Circuit Courts in the state. These courts handle civil cases involving more than $25,000, felony criminal cases, divorce, custody, and other family matters, and appeals from District and Probate Courts.

Circuit Courts also include the Court of Claims, which handles lawsuits filed against the State of Michigan.

Probate Court

There are 78 probate courts in Michigan. These courts handle wills and estates, trust administration, guardianships and conservatorships, and mental health treatment orders.

District Court

Michigan has 105 district courts. They handle traffic violations, misdemeanor criminal cases, civil disputes up to $25,000, and small claims cases.

Municipal Courts

These courts are operated by municipalities in the Grosse Pointes in place of district courts. They handle the same types of cases as district courts.

Court of Appeals

If you appeal a case in trial court, it goes to the Court of Appeals. Judges here do not hold a new trial, instead they review the written record and decide whether the law was applied correctly. The written opinions they issue guide judges in future cases.

There are 24 judges with six-year terms spread across four districts: Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit, and Troy. There are currently 11 seats up for nonpartisan election in the Court of Appeals. You can find a list here.

The Supreme Court

If you appeal a decision made by the Court of Appeals, it might go to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The court receives more than 2,000 requests for review every year, but the justices choose 70 to 80 cases that they think have the broadest legal significance. They can affirm or reverse Court of Appeals decisions, or remand (send back) a case to Trial Court.

There are seven justices on the Supreme Court serving eight-year terms. Every two years, they elect their chief justice.