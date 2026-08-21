Auchter's Art: Christian crusaders

Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
I was able to survive all that and graduate. Hurray for me! And also, who cares? It certainly doesn't mean that a student today needs to have that exact same experience I did in order to succeed. We've learned a lot about mental health since then. (Educated people learn things. That's how education works.)
This week, voters here in Michigan chose a man named Abdul El-Sayed to be Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate candidate. Like him, don't like him. Like his policies, don't like his policies. Vote for him in November, don't vote for him. Your choice. But don't fall for the BS and demonize him because of his name.
President Donald Trump came to Michigan this week and delivered a speech that very much had this vibe. And in fact he did say to his subjects, er, the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen of Michigan, the golden age of America is upon us!"