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Auchter's Art: Christian crusaders

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
An angry, aggressive crowd of protesters marches past a "WELCOME TO DEARBORN" sign while holding a large red banner that reads "CHRISTIAN CRUSADERS." The marchers are shouting furiously, with red symbols of anger, bombs, and expletives floating above them. Off to the side, Jesus stands with a glowing halo, covering his face with his hand in disappointment and embarrassment.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Honestly, I don't think I'll ever understand how some people who purport to be Christian so thoroughly miss the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.

Honestly, I don't think I'll ever understand how some people who purport to be Christian so thoroughly miss the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterDearbornchristian
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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