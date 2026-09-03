Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 4-7)

It’s Labor Day weekend! If you need some ideas on how to celebrate, or if you just want some ideas for how to spend your long weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

55th Annual DALMAC Bicycle Tour

9/2-9/6 | All Day

Lansing to Mackinaw

Prices Vary by Route

Blake’s Sunflower Festival

9/5-9/7 | All Day

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill - 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada, MI

$14

Thumbfest 2026

9/5 | All Day

Tierney Village Park - 7411 Huron Avenue, Lexington, MI

Free

Algonac Art Fair

9/5-9/6 | All Day

Algonac City Riverfront Park - 1130 St Clair River Drive, Algonac, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Saline Community Fair

9/2-9/6 | All Day

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI

$12

Western Michigan Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines

9/5 | 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Kelley Kozloff Exhibition: Come Away With Me

9/2-9/13 | All Day

U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens - 1800 N Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Fiction at Literati: Ayendy Bonifacio

9/4 | 6:30 p.m.

Literati Bookstore - 124 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Detroit Jazz Festival

9/4-9/7 | All Day

Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Sandwich Party

9/6 | All Day

Eastern Market Shed 5 - 2810 Russell Street, Detroit, MI

Free

Michigan State Fair

9/3-9/7 | All Day

Vibe Credit Union Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI

$11

Romeo Peach Festival

9/3-9/7 | All Day

Downtown - Romeo, MI

$5

Grand Rapids

Muskegon Polish Festival

9/4-9/5 | All Day

Hackley Park - 350 W Webster Avenue, Muskegon, MI

$10

Belding Labor Day Celebration

9/4-9/7 | All Day

100 E Main Street, Belding, MI

Free

Candelight Orchestra - Best of Hans Zimmer

9/5 | 6:30 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre - 1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

GrandCon 2026

9/4-9/6 | All Day

DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary by Day

Kalamazoo

September Art Hop

8/4 | 5 p.m.

359 S Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Kalamashoegazer

9/4-9/5 | All Day

Bell’s Brewery - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$46

Raptor Pinata Making

9/5 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$8

Vine Street Vintage Market

9/5 | All Day

Vine Street Vintage - 806 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

9/5-9/6 | 2 p.m.

Adado Riverfront Park - 300 N Grand Avenue, Lansing, MI

$12.50

Toledo Rockets vs MSU Spartans

9/4 | 8 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Fort Wayne TinCaps vs Lansing Lugnuts

9/2-9/6 | Times Vary

Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

A Festival of Oddities

9/5-9/6 | All Day

Eaton County’s Museum at Courthouse Square - 100 W Lawrence Avenue, Charlotte, MI

$5

Upper Peninsula

Copper Harbor Trails Fest

9/5-9/6 | All Day

Downtown - Copper Harbor, MI

Prices Vary by Route

Chippewa County Fair

9/1-9/6 | All Day

Chippewa County Fairgrounds - 6430 W State Highway M-80, Kinross, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Boogie Fest Too

9/4-9/6 | All Day

14069 County Line G Road, Rock, MI

$55