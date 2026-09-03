Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 4-7)
It’s Labor Day weekend! If you need some ideas on how to celebrate, or if you just want some ideas for how to spend your long weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
55th Annual DALMAC Bicycle Tour
9/2-9/6 | All Day
Lansing to Mackinaw
Prices Vary by Route
Blake’s Sunflower Festival
9/5-9/7 | All Day
Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill - 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada, MI
$14
Thumbfest 2026
9/5 | All Day
Tierney Village Park - 7411 Huron Avenue, Lexington, MI
Free
Algonac Art Fair
9/5-9/6 | All Day
Algonac City Riverfront Park - 1130 St Clair River Drive, Algonac, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Saline Community Fair
9/2-9/6 | All Day
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$12
Western Michigan Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines
9/5 | 7:30 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Kelley Kozloff Exhibition: Come Away With Me
9/2-9/13 | All Day
U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens - 1800 N Dixboro Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Fiction at Literati: Ayendy Bonifacio
9/4 | 6:30 p.m.
Literati Bookstore - 124 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Detroit Jazz Festival
9/4-9/7 | All Day
Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Sandwich Party
9/6 | All Day
Eastern Market Shed 5 - 2810 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
Free
Michigan State Fair
9/3-9/7 | All Day
Vibe Credit Union Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$11
Romeo Peach Festival
9/3-9/7 | All Day
Downtown - Romeo, MI
$5
Grand Rapids
Muskegon Polish Festival
9/4-9/5 | All Day
Hackley Park - 350 W Webster Avenue, Muskegon, MI
$10
Belding Labor Day Celebration
9/4-9/7 | All Day
100 E Main Street, Belding, MI
Free
Candelight Orchestra - Best of Hans Zimmer
9/5 | 6:30 p.m.
Wealthy Theatre - 1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
GrandCon 2026
9/4-9/6 | All Day
DeVos Place Convention Center - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary by Day
Kalamazoo
September Art Hop
8/4 | 5 p.m.
359 S Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamashoegazer
9/4-9/5 | All Day
Bell’s Brewery - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$46
Raptor Pinata Making
9/5 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$8
Vine Street Vintage Market
9/5 | All Day
Vine Street Vintage - 806 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
9/5-9/6 | 2 p.m.
Adado Riverfront Park - 300 N Grand Avenue, Lansing, MI
$12.50
Toledo Rockets vs MSU Spartans
9/4 | 8 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Fort Wayne TinCaps vs Lansing Lugnuts
9/2-9/6 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
A Festival of Oddities
9/5-9/6 | All Day
Eaton County’s Museum at Courthouse Square - 100 W Lawrence Avenue, Charlotte, MI
$5
Upper Peninsula
Copper Harbor Trails Fest
9/5-9/6 | All Day
Downtown - Copper Harbor, MI
Prices Vary by Route
Chippewa County Fair
9/1-9/6 | All Day
Chippewa County Fairgrounds - 6430 W State Highway M-80, Kinross, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Boogie Fest Too
9/4-9/6 | All Day
14069 County Line G Road, Rock, MI
$55
Dickinson County Fair
9/3-9/7 | All Day
Dickinson County Fairgrounds - N1476 US-8, Norway, MI
$10