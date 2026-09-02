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Candidates for Michigan governor disagree on a federal education tax credit

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT
(file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
(file photo)

The two major party candidates for Michigan governor are clashing over a federal tax credit for education expenses.

Starting in 2027, the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit will give parents a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 for cash donations made to approved organizations that grant scholarships to students.     

More than 30 states, including Ohio and Indiana, are participating in the tax credit program. Michigan is not one of them.

Republican candidate John James said as governor, he would add Michigan to the list of states that are part of the program.

“I want to make sure our parents have the resources they need and opting into the Education Freedom tax credit is priority one for me,” James told reporters Wednesday.

Democratic candidate Jocelyn Benson said she’s open to getting more resources to Michigan schools. But she said the Trump administration is not being transparent about where the money from this program will go.  

“As governor, I can’t commit taxpayer dollars to a program under Trump’s control with zero transparency or assurance it will deliver for Michigan students. That’s reckless and irresponsible,” Benson said in a written statement.

Early voting begins in three weeks. Election Day is November 3.
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Education tax crediteducational attainment
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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