Parole board considers whether to commute life sentence of man convicted at 15

In 1989, 15-year old Efren Paredes Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in the case of a St. Joseph convenience store clerk who was shot and killed during a robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that any inmate who received a life sentence at age 21 or under is entitled to a chance at resentencing.

Shortly after, the Michigan Department of Corrections announced public hearings will be held to consider the sentences of several "juvenile lifers" — including Paredes.

The Corrections Department's parole board held a virtual public hearing to consider commuting Paredes' sentence on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Board members heard several hours of testimony from over 50 members of the public.

Supporters argued Paredes is a model prisoner who would contribute to society if released, and cited a long record of good behavior behind bars. Many supporters also spoke about advocacy efforts Paredes has engaged in while incarcerated, and highlighted his status as a college student in Western Michigan University's Higher Education for the Justice-Involved program.

Those who spoke against commuting Paredes' sentence said he should remain behind bars and continue to pay for the crime.

Several of the opposed speakers were family members of the victim, Rick Tetzlaff, who was 28 when he died. They rejected claims of innocence by Paredes and his supporters. Some argued the life sentence should remain in effect to set an example against violent crime in Berrien County.

Paredes himself was given two opportunities to speak. He has staunchly maintained his innocence since his 1989 conviction, but much of his testimony focused on his record of good behavior behind bars.

Paredes said he continues to pray for the Tetzlaff family and said the harm caused by Tetzlaff's murder will "never go away."

State prosecuting attorneys argued in favor of the original sentence, and cited previous failed appeals and requests for clemency as justification for why Paredes' life sentence should stand.

Moving forward, the parole board will review the testimony from the hearing during monthly "executive sessions" and vote on whether to recommend for or against commutation.

Board member Caitlin McGinn, who conducted the hearing, said a majority of six "yes" votes is needed for the board to recommend commuting Paredes' sentence.

The board will send its recommendation to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has the final decision whether or not to grant the commutation.

If commutation is granted, Paredes' case will return to the parole board for the purpose of determining the terms of his parole. McGinn said Paredes would remain on parole for a minimum of four years, and his life sentence would automatically be reinstated if he were to be re-incarcerated.

McGinn said the decision process can take several months, and urged members of the public not to call the parole board for updates during the decision process.

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