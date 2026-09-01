Juvenile justice reform advocates celebrate policy achievements in Detroit

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist speaks at an event on September 1, 2026, celebrating the recent passage of some juvenile justice reform laws.

Michigan juvenile justice advocates celebrated recently signed laws during an event in Detroit Tuesday.

One notable policy win for them expanded access to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission to young people. That means court-appointed lawyers for children whose families cannot afford an attorney will have more training in representing minors.

State Representative Sarah Lightner (R-Springport) said the change will save the government money in the long run as kids interact less with the criminal justice system.

“Why not allow communities to have the tools that they need in their toolbox to provide these kids with other diversion programs and get them on the right track so they can be a productive member to society and not have this thing over their head for years and years and years,” Lightner said.

Expanding resources for youth legal defense was among the recommendations the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform released in 2022 .

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist chaired that effort. He said the data would help lower the number of Michigan children in the state’s corrections system.

“Kids with better lawyers are going to see less time and be able to make different deals on deflection and diversion opportunities. So, now that we have a more robust set of services available in a larger number of counties across a broader swath of Michigan, I also think it will lead to seeing that be on a downward trajectory pretty aggressively,” Gilchrist told reporters.

Another recent law in Michigan makes it easier for researchers to access to juvenile justice data. Lack of access to that information was one of the barriers the task force identified as slowing policy reform.

The latest laws are a follow up to a first chunk of legislation that Gilchrist himself signed as acting governor in 2023. One of those earlier policies limits courts from assessing fees and costs on juvenile offenders.

Arrianna Jentink-Bristol spoke at Tuesday’s event. She said lingering costs from when she was in the juvenile justice system as a minor almost stayed with her to adulthood.

“A young person’s future should not depend on their family’s financial circumstances. Fines and fees can keep young people involved in the justice system longer, not because they have failed to change or complete their requirements, but simply because they’re poor,” Jentik-Bristol said.

