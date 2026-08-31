Nurses strike at Henry Ford Genesys reaches milestone this week

This week, unionized nurses at a Genesee County hospital will mark one year on the picket line.

The Teamsters hit the picket line Labor Day last year. On Tuesday, they will have been on that picket line for one year.

There are several issues that have been proven unable to be resolved by union and Henry Ford negotiators, including nurse to patient ratios and seniority.

A Henry Ford Health spokesperson said they continue to work toward a collective bargaining agreement.

“We are grateful for the 2,500 dedicated healthcare professionals who have cared for their community over the past year, including more than 350 nurses who chose to work through the strike or joined our team after the strike began,” said Henry Ford Health spokesperson Dana Jay in a written statement.

Attempts to contact local and national Teamsters officials were unsuccessful.

The local union’s strike has received support from the national Teamsters union.

Teamsters National General President Sean O’Brien has rallied with the nurses on several occasions in the past year.

Back in March, O’Brien blamed Henry Ford Health System officials for the lack of progress in contract talks.

“I think one thing’s clear. This hospital has a chronic disease called 'LIE-abetes.' And they need some 'TRUTH -sulin,' said O’Brien.

The Teamsters have accused Henry Ford of various unfair labor practices, but the National Labor Relations Board has dismissed allegations of failing to bargain in good faith.