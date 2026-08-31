"He Owns This": Benson blames John James for Canadian tariff threat to Michigan jobs

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson accused her Republican opponent, Congressman John James, of putting Michigan workers and consumers at risk by having supported President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods in the past.

During a virtual press conference Monday, Benson, currently the Michigan secretary of state, spoke alongside former Michigan Governor James Blanchard and UAW Region 1 Director LaShawn English, arguing that Michigan’s close economic ties with Canada make the state particularly vulnerable to the escalating trade war.

“Because of his silence, he owns this,” Benson said of James. “He owns these reckless tariffs. He owns this tax on Michigan.”

Benson repeatedly referred to the tariffs as the “John James tax,” arguing they could increase the cost of groceries, gas and other goods while threatening Michigan jobs.

Canada is Michigan’s largest export market. The state exported about $23.2 billion in goods to Canada in 2025, accounting for 39% of Michigan’s total goods exports, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The Trump administration has escalated its trade fight with Canada, including a new 50% tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs of its own that are set to take effect September 8.

The dispute is significant for Michigan’s auto industry because of the supply chains across the U.S.-Canada border.

English said she supports tariffs when they are targeted at companies that move jobs overseas or pay low wages.

But she said this is different.

“But that’s not what we’re seeing here. What we’re seeing is reckless,” English said. “A 50% tariff would only hurt the very domestic auto workers we should be fighting to protect."

Benson also pointed to the impact tariffs can have on construction and housing costs.

She said developers in Grand Rapids previously told her tariffs had more than doubled the cost of some building materials.

James has supported Trump’s tariff policies in Congress in the past, including voting in February against a resolution that would have terminated tariffs imposed on Canadian imports.

A spokesperson for James’ campaign pushed back saying, “John James is a combat veteran and auto supplier who actually creates jobs.”

Benson said that, as governor, she would seek to work directly with Canadian officials and other governors to protect Michigan businesses from federal trade policies.

“I will negotiate subnational agreements to ensure that Michigan’s interests are protected and met,” Benson said.

