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How to vote for the next big fudge name before the Mackinac Island fudge fest

Michigan Public | By Sophia Ehlers
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
Joann’s Fudge store, one of the participants in the fudge festival
Sophia Ehlers
/
Michigan Public
Joann’s Fudge store, one of the participants in the fudge festival.

Mackinac Island is known for only being reachable by ferry boat, only allowing bikes and horses as modes of transportation, and, most importantly, fudge and fudge stores.

It’s the fudge stores that help put together the Fudge Festival every year. Visitors get to view the vibrant fall colors, live candy-making, and taste the sweet flavors of Mackinac Island. This year’s festival will take place Oct. 2-3.

Ahead of the festival is the announcement of the top 20 Fudge Names. Voting takes place Sept. 1-4 and the winner will be announced Sept. 7. You can vote here.

Last year’s contest winner was Teri Stanley from Racine, Wisconsin, who was the first to submit “Mackinac Magic” as a name.

The fall fudge festival occurs annually, and consists of streets offering seasonal fudge only offered for the event, live candy-making, and autumn decorations and scenery.

The fudge shops contributing annually to the festival include Ryba's Fudge Shops, Murray Hotel Fudge Co., May's Candy Shop, Joann's Fudge, Sanders Fudge & Candy Shop, and Kilwin's Mackinac Island.

More information about the festival and voting can be found here.
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Community mackinac islandMichigan festivals
Sophia Ehlers
Sophia Ehlers is working as a Digital Newsroom Intern. She is a recent Michigan State University graduate with degrees in English Literature and Human Resources.
See stories by Sophia Ehlers
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