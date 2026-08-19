© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan “I voted” sticker contest winners chosen

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
A circular illustration features the words “No, yeah. I VOTED.” surrounded by Michigan-themed imagery: a Michigan-left road sign, a Petoskey stone, playing cards, cherries, a hand map, Superman ice cream, the Mackinac Bridge, an antique car, and a coney dog.
Element5 Digital via Unsplash
/
Michigan Secretary of State's Office
A circular illustration features the words “No, yeah. I VOTED.” surrounded by Michigan-themed imagery: a Michigan-left road sign, a Petoskey stone, playing cards, cherries, a hand map, Superman ice cream, the Mackinac Bridge, an antique car, and a coney dog.

The winners for Michigan’s second “I voted” sticker design contest have been announced. The stickers include nods to Michigan culture, like construction, coney dogs, the Michigan Left, Euchre, Petoskey stones, license plates, and cute critters.

1 of 5  — I voted stickers (3).png
2 of 5  — I voted stickers (2).png
3 of 5  — I voted stickers.png
4 of 5  — I voted stickers (5).png
5 of 5  — I voted stickers (4).png

Michigan residents had until June 30 to cast their votes, choosing their favorite stickers out of the 90 submissions across three categories.

In an earlier press release, the Michigan Department of State said they had received four times the number of entries from the first contest, which was during the 2024 presidential election year.

The first contest produced the iconic werewolf ripping its shirt off with the U.S. flag in the background by then-12-year-old Jane Hynous.

Winning stickers are available to order by local election clerks for distribution at polling locations.
Tags
Politics & Government votingvotecontest2026 Midterm Election
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Content Producer. She helps develop and manage digital and social content across the station's platforms.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
We need your support donation button
Related Content