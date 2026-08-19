Michigan “I voted” sticker contest winners chosen

The winners for Michigan’s second “I voted” sticker design contest have been announced. The stickers include nods to Michigan culture, like construction , coney dogs , the Michigan Left , Euchre , Petoskey stones , license plates, and cute critters.

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Michigan residents had until June 30 to cast their votes, choosing their favorite stickers out of the 90 submissions across three categories.

In an earlier press release , the Michigan Department of State said they had received four times the number of entries from the first contest, which was during the 2024 presidential election year.

The first contest produced the iconic werewolf ripping its shirt off with the U.S. flag in the background by then-12-year-old Jane Hynous.

Winning stickers are available to order by local election clerks for distribution at polling locations.