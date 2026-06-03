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The "I voted" sticker contest is back. Here's how to vote

Michigan Public | By Sophia Ehlers
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:35 AM EDT
"I Voted" stickers strewn across a surface.
Element5 Digital via Unsplash

Want a say in which “I voted” sticker you pick out on Election Day?

Michigan residents have until June 30 to cast their votes for this cycle’s “I voted” sticker contest for the upcoming 2026 election. There are 90 stickers to choose from across the three categories: elementary/middle school, high school, and general category.

Voting for your favorite sticker is open until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. and each resident gets 3 votes per category.

In a press release, the Michigan Department of State said they had received “four times the number of entries from the first contest in the 2024 presidential election year” by the May 1 deadline.

The "I voted" sticker has a black background. The words "I VOTED" appear at the top of the circle and include either a blue or red lined pattern. Below the words is a representation of the United States flag. In front of the flag is a werewolf ripping the blue shirt it was wearing.
Jayne Hynous
/
Michigan Secretary of State

Of the 2,095 initial submissions, thirty semi-finalists per category were chosen by the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force. The task force includes students, selected by the Secretary of State, who engage in community causes within higher education institutions, such as voter engagement and civic activities.

Many states have hosted election sticker contests over the years. Michigan joined the trend in 2024, producing the iconic werewolf ripping its shirt off with the United States flag in the background by then-12-year-old Jayne Hynous.

This year’s submissions consist of a wide range of designs and themes, including nature, puns, Michigan landmarks, and other symbolism.

Participants needed to include the phrase “I voted” in their submitted design. Additionally, they were asked to use original, non-AI-generated artwork with non-partisan symbolism or design.

Winning stickers will be recognized by the Michigan Department of State and available to order by local election clerks for distribution at polling locations.
Tags
Politics & Government voter participationJocelyn BensonMichigan Secretary of Statesecretary of state2026 Midterm Electioncontest
Sophia Ehlers
Sophia Ehlers is working as a Digital Newsroom Intern. She is a recent Michigan State University graduate with degrees in English Literature and Human Resources.
See stories by Sophia Ehlers
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